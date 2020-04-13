While the annual G-Day spring football game will not be played at Sanford Stadium next week, the Georgia Bulldogs' program has produced a virtual G-Day plan for Saturday, April 18.
The SEC Network will re-broadcast the 2019 matchup between Notre Dame and Georgia starting at 2 p.m. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will tweet during the game from @KirbySmartUGA as another source of game commentary. In addition, the Bulldog radio crew, including Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and Chuck Dowdle, will have a Facebook live broadcast as a third-screen experience for fans during the afternoon.
Georgia is scheduled to open its 2020 season against Virginia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 7.
