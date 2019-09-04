Regardless of the opposition, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is obsessed with watching his team “play to the standard.” That includes this week against Murray State, an opponent that doesn’t carry the cache or emotional juice that last week’s opener did against Vanderbilt.
“We talk about being relentless competitors, about toughness, effort, never watching the scoreboard,” Smart said. “You play to that standard and the rest kind of takes care of itself. We don’t concern ourselves with results. We try to focus on what exactly it is that we want to achieve, which is unbelievable effort, toughness, resiliency, relentless effort.”
Murray State (1-0) isn’t likely to inspire fear, even though the Racers won their opener 59-20 over Pikeville. A year ago, Murray State had one of the greatest wins in the history of the program, rallying from a 31-0 deficit to beat No. 19 FCS Southeast Missouri 40-38. The Racers finished 5-6, which included a 48-10 thrashing by Kentucky.
The Racers are coached by Mitch Stewart, who played quarterback at Valdosta State while Smart was the defensive coordinator. Georgia hasn’t played Murray State since 1945 and came away with a 45-0 win.
“I think Murray State’s got a great program,” Smart said. “They’ve got a lot of tempo, they do a great job offensively and defensive. We’re going in think we’ve got to beat Murray State. You hope a lot of guys get to play, but we don’t know the outcome of a game.”
Defensive lineman Jordan Davis understands the offensive potential that Murray State brings and sees the danger.
“Murray State has an extremely respectable game,” Davis said. “They have an explosive offense, both running and passing, that we are going to need to stop. Not to discredit our offense, but their defense is also explosive, so we just need to play an all-around good game.”
Smart shot down any notion that the Bulldogs will be paying more attention to Murray State after seeing Tennessee go down in flames at home against Georgia State.
“Nothing that those programs have going on has anything to do with us,” Smart said. “We are 100 percent concerned with the improvements we have to make. We’ve got so much work to do from a discipline standpoint, timing in the passing game — a lot of things to work on — that our focus is on us and our opponent, Murray State.”
Quarterback Jake Fromm was efficient again in the season opener at Vandy, completing 15 of 23 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown. He distributed the ball to six different ball carriers, with D’Andre Swift picking up 149 of the team’s 325 rushing yards.
“We’ve got some great leaders on this team, like Jake and (tackle) Andrew Thomas, who do a great job,” Swift said. “Everyone just tries to reach excellence. We try to be perfect, knowing that we’re never going to be perfect. We always want to play to the Georgia standard and understand that everyone on the team wants to see each other win.”
The Bulldogs will be without wide receiver Kearis Jackson, who injured his hand and will miss three to four weeks. Jackson had two catches for 31 yards when he was hurt.
Georgia has won seven straight home openers. The Bulldogs defeated Austin Peay 45-0 last season, its first season-opening shutout since they beat Clemson 30-0 in 2003.