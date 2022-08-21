Third-ranked Georgia has plenty of questions regarding who will replace the record 15 Bulldogs who were taken in the NFL draft and the 13 others who transferred since winning its first national title in 41 years.
But the biggest one may revolve around someone who might not play at all this college football season.
This much is clear: Stetson Bennett, who punctuated a fairytale season in which the former walk-on and transfer guided Georgia to a 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game, will open his final season under center when the Bulldogs face No. 11 Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Atlanta.
“I’ve got the greatest gig in the world,” Bennett, in his sixth college football season, told Sports Illustrated. “It’s going to be different, in a good way.”
But here’s what’s unclear: Who will be his backup?
And here’s why that’s important: In each of the past two seasons and in three of the past five, the quarterback who started the season opener wasn’t the starter for second game. And in all three cases, the player who was replaced left the program.
Last year, JT Daniels was expected to lead the way from the outset — and he did just that in then-No. 5 Georgia’s 10-3 season-opening win over then-No. 3 Clemson.
But after suffering an oblique injury in the victory, Daniels started just two more games, Bennett took his spot for good and ran into immortality as Daniels’ career in Athens died. Daniels transferred this spring to West Virginia, where he’s expected to open the season as the starter.
In 2020, D’Wan Mathis opened the season against Arkansas, but after struggling mightily, Bennett entered in the second quarter and rallied the then-fourth-ranked Bulldogs to a win. He held the job for five more games — going 3-2 —before Daniels finished the season with four straight wins. Mathis is expected to start for Temple for the second straight season after going 3-9 last year.
2017 was supposed to be Jacob Eason's show — until it wasn’t. The sophomore was expected to lead the then-No. 15 Bulldogs after having a solid freshman year. Eason didn’t last a quarter before hurting his knee against Appalachian State, forcing Jake Fromm into the lineup.
Fromm didn’t give up his starting job until turning pro three years later, after leading Georgia to the national title game, an SEC title and three SEC East Division crowns.
Eason went home to Washington and played for the University of Washington. He’s now battling Drew Lock and Geno Smith for the starting job with the Seattle Seahawks. Fromm was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round in the 2020 draft and was released the next season. He’s no longer in the NFL.
So while Bennett is atop Georgia’s depth chart right now, history says that could change. The man whose face graces the cover of Sports Illustrated’s College Football Preview is one play away from seeing the past repeat itself for the fourth time in six seasons.
Who will back up Bennett, who completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 2,862 yards with 29 TDs against just seven interceptions last year?
Will it be redshirt sophomore Carson Beck, who went 10-for-23 for 176 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions last season, or redshirt freshman Brock Vandagriff, who threw just one pass last fall? Or would coach Kirby Smart go with five-star freshman Gunner Stockton, who was torching high school defenses for Rabun County in 2021?
“I’ve said all camp all three quarterbacks have done an excellent job. I’m so pleased with the progression of those guys, all the way down to Gunner, who hasn’t had as many reps in our system or in general as Brock and Carson have,” Smart said after the team’s most recent scrimmage. “Certainly Carson and Brock are ahead of where Gunner is, and both of those guys are different but they both play winning football. They do an incredible job of understanding. They both took some reps with the ones today in preparation, and they continue to get better.”
Whoever has the task of replacing Bennett, who doesn’t need to take another snap to forever live in Georgia lore, will have high standards to reach.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Bennett was named Offensive MVP of the CFP title game by completing 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter.
He was the Offensive MVP of the Capital One Orange Bowl after throwing three touchdowns against Michigan during a season in which he ranked fourth nationally in passing efficiency (176.7) and yards per completion (15.47) and third in yards per pass attempt (9.97).
If Smart knows, he’s not naming it publicly, maybe because Oregon coach Dan Lanning spent the past four seasons on Smart’s staff — the last three as defensive coordinator — before taking over the Ducks after Georgia’s win in the title game.
"They're two different guys (Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff). They each possess different parts of what Stetson does well,” Smart said. “The thought process is there. We are going to find out who is the best guy to give you a chance to win, who are you playing, what kind of packages are you running, what are you carrying that week with Stetson, and how does it fit those two guys? They continue to do a great job. Carson has taken more of a body of work with the two's reps than Brock has, but they've both done a tremendous job and will be ready to go."
