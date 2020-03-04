Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Buddy Curry, who coaches with Buford-based Kids and Pros, participated alongside more than 500 former NFL players in the first NFL Legends Community Coaching Clinic during the league’s combine in Indianapolis.
The coaching clinic featured interactive dialogue about proper technique, resources and best practices. Each participant received a $1,000 grant from the NFL Foundation to his high school football program.
