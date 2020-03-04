NFL Combine - Legends Coaching Clinic

Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Buddy Curry, who coaches with Buford-based Kids and Pros, participated alongside more than 500 former NFL players in the first NFL Legends Community Coaching Clinic during the league’s combine in Indianapolis.

 AJ Mast/NFL

Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Buddy Curry, who coaches with Buford-based Kids and Pros, participated alongside more than 500 former NFL players in the first NFL Legends Community Coaching Clinic during the league’s combine in Indianapolis.

The coaching clinic featured interactive dialogue about proper technique, resources and best practices. Each participant received a $1,000 grant from the NFL Foundation to his high school football program.

Recommended for you

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.