NCAA Football: Georgia at Auburn

Nov 16, 2019; Auburn, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tailback Zamir White (3) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

 John Reed

The kickoff time and network for the Saturday, Nov. 30 football game between Georgia and Georgia Tech were announced Monday.

The game, held this year at Tech, will kick off at noon and will be televised by ABC.