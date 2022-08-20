LAWRENCEVILLE — A year after playing a wild season opener, Mountain View and Shiloh were back on the same football field for another one Friday night.
“Last year was crazy and this one was right there with it,” Mountain View head coach John Poitevint said.
Visiting Shiloh drove into position for a game-tying, 37-yard field goal with less than two minutes remaining, but the snap wasn’t handled cleanly, and Hector Castaneda’s kick floated well short of the end zone. As the ball rolled to the 5-yard line, Mountain View’s Santana Banner scooped it up and raced with a convoy down the home sideline for a game-clinching 95-yard touchdown in a 24-14, season-opening win.
Most the Shiloh players didn’t pursue the play, likely assuming the ball was going to be dead, until Banner was past them. Only the Generals’ Mekai Phillips raced back in a position to make a tackle, but he was overwhelmed by a pack of Bears in their version of Auburn’s famous 2013 Kick Six win over Alabama.
“Actually, we want to get away from (the ball),” Poitevint said. “At that point in the game, we want to get away from it. But once (Banner) scooped it and started running, it’s like, ‘Keep going.’ I haven’t seen one of those in awhile. It was like the Kick Six.”
Both teams fought through their share of adversity, mostly with turnovers. Shiloh threw three interceptions, and Mountain View lost two fumbles and threw an interception.
The Bears never trailed after scoring on their first possession of the 2022 high school season. A 36-yard run by Jayden Dooley, who rushed for 111 yards on eight carries, was the key play that set up a 15-yard TD pass from Mason Kidd to Zyon Davis with 6:52 left in the first quarter.
Shiloh’s returner slipped on the ensuing kickoff at the 2-yard line and an 8-yard shanked punt after a three-and-out put Mountain View in prime position on the Generals’ 19-yard line. But Mountain View fumbled on the second play of that drive, and Quincey Smith recovered to save Shiloh from a two-score deficit.
Mountain View’s A.J. Cheeks made the first of his two interceptions three plays later, but the Bears turned it back over immediately with an errant snap that Shiloh’s Andrew Reaves returned to the 6-yard line. From there, Jeremiah Harden threw a 5-yard TD pass to Nazier Griffen that tied the score 7-7.
Mountain View’s Nick Rosetto made a 27-yard field goal early in the second quarter, and an interception by Nico Buffer set up another Bears score for a 17-7 lead midway through the second quarter. The three-play scoring march covered 56 yards, all on runs by Dooley from the quarterback spot. On the third run, he sped untouched 38 yards for the TD.
Nate Nelson led a fourth-and-two stop that stuffed Shiloh on the next possession, but Mountain View couldn’t take advantage. On the next play, Dooley’s long pass was intercepted by Alexander Pope.
The defenses controlled most of the second half, and it was a special teams play that got Shiloh back within a score. Shakeem Hopkins took off on fourth-and-9 and ran the fake punt back 49 yards for a TD with 3:51 left in the third quarter.
The three-point margin held until Shiloh’s botched field goal led to Banner’s decisive TD with 1:25 remaining.
“I’m very excited to get a win,” Poitevint said. “It’s hard to get a win in this league, playing a really good Shiloh football team. They’re very athletic, well-coached. First game, we made a lot of mistakes, sloppiness, penalties, turnovers, all the things that get you beat. But we found a way to get the W, so that’s obviously a positive.”
MOUNTAIN VIEW 24, SHILOH 14
Shiloh 7 0 7 0 — 14
Mountain View 7 10 0 7 — 24
FIRST QUARTER
Mountain View: Zyon Davis 15 pass from Mason Kidd (Nick Rosetto kick) 6:52
Shiloh: Nazier Griffen 5 pass from Jeremiah Harden (Hector Castaneda kick) 2:27
SECOND QUARTER
Mountain View: Rosetto 27 FG, 8:45
Mountain View: Jayden Dooley 38 run (Rosetto kick) 5:17
THIRD QUARTER
Shiloh: Shakeem Hopkins 49 run (Castaneda kick) 3:51
FOURTH QUARTER
Mountain View: Santana Banner 95 missed FG return (Rosetto kick) 1:25
SH MV
First downs 12 13
Rushes-yards 25-87 32-166
Passing yards 157 83
Comp-Att-INT 19-43-3 9-16-1
Fumbles-lost 2-0 3-2
Penalties-yards 6-45 5-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shiloh: Hopkins 1-49; Mekai Phillips 5-21; Jamir Imuzai 9-18; Harden 8-6; Team 1-(minus-7). Mountain View: Dooley 8-111; Davis 9-35; Raphael Nelson 5-23; Kidd 4-10; Caleb Farr 2-8; Jamari Norwood 2-7; Zay Wilson 1-(minus-4); Team 2-(minus-24).
PASSING — Shiloh: Harden 19-43-3, 157. Mountain View: Kidd 9-15-0, 83; Dooley 0-1-1, 0.
RECEIVING — Shiloh: Smith 8-72; Griffen 5-34; Imuzai 2-18; George Benjamin 1-16; Alexander Pope 1-8; Hopkins 1-6; Devin Florence 1-3. Mountain View: Davis 3-23; Eric Hart 3-17; Farr 2-22; Norwood 1-21.
Recommended for you
Do you use the same password for all your online accounts? Change it now—but not before you see these easy-to-guess passwords to avoid using, based on analysis by VPN provider Twingate. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.