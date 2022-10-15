Parkview_HS_2022_Football_Varsity_Headshots_LR-15.jpg

Khyair Spain

LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer's Homecoming got spoiled by the visiting Parkview Panthers, who put on a clinic with their run game in a 33-7, Region 4-AAAAAAA matchup Friday night.

Archer could not get going on the offense with multiple penalties and dropped passes. While the Tigers contained the Parkview receivers for most of the night, they did not have any answers for running back Khyair Spain. Parkview coach Eric Godfree knew the run game was going to be essential for this matchup because of Archer’s game plan to cover the pass.

