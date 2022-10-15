LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer's Homecoming got spoiled by the visiting Parkview Panthers, who put on a clinic with their run game in a 33-7, Region 4-AAAAAAA matchup Friday night.
Archer could not get going on the offense with multiple penalties and dropped passes. While the Tigers contained the Parkview receivers for most of the night, they did not have any answers for running back Khyair Spain. Parkview coach Eric Godfree knew the run game was going to be essential for this matchup because of Archer’s game plan to cover the pass.
“We knew Archer's a good football team. They play one of the toughest schedules in the state, and they compete in every single game. So we knew it was going to be a physical, tough game,” Godfree said. "And they did a good job, trying to take away the pass and put more guys out over Mike (Matthews), and Spain took advantage of it. Offensive line did a good job right there. So he had a tremendous game.”
Parkview (6-1, 2-0) got off to another hot start to put the first points on the board. Though they got behind the sticks with a holding penalty, Spain broke through the middle for a 64-yard touchdown. A missed extra point had Parkview up 6-0 with 11:04 left in the first quarter.
Archer (1-6, 0-2) quickly responded with a long drive of its own. Quarterback Justin Johnson connected with wide receiver Jonathan Stafford for a 26-yard TD and with the extra point from Miles Hamby the Tigers were on top 7-6. That would be the only lead Archer saw for the remainder of the game.
Parkview only needed two plays for its next drive. Spain broke off for a 79-yard touchdown to give the lead back to the Panthers. Another missed extra point made the score 12-7. Archer’s defense put together some drives to stop the Panther offense, however an offsides penalty on 4th-and-1 gave the Panthers the first down. Three plays later, Spain broke through multiple tackles for a 45-yard TD, making the score 19-7 with 7:42 left in the first half.
Archer’s next drive stalled out after a couple dropped passes. The Tiger defense stood strong to get the ball back to the offense before the half, but four consecutive penalties put them behind the chains and stalled out another drive.
The third quarter was more of a defensive battle for both squads, but Parkview was able to put another scoring drive together to tack on more points. Parkview quarterback Colin Houck completed a pass to Matthews, picking up the first down at the Archer 18-yard line. Spain capped off the drive with the 18-yard touchdown. The Panthers lead 26-7 heading into the final quarter.
Parkview wore down Archer’s defense with its run game in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Spain continued to make them pay, picking up chunk yardage, ending the 13-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown putting them up 33-7 with 4:18 left in the game.
“Our offensive line has been one of our most improved areas from last year to this year, and those guys are doing a great job,” Godfree said. "And again, partly because we've got really good receivers out there as well. So kind of got to pick your poison. And so at times when they pick the poison receiver, you know, our running back made them pay.”
