SUWANEE — Things could have gone from bad to worse late in the first quarter for Parkview.
Already trailing host North Gwinnett 7-0 and facing a first-and-10 from their own 1-yard line, the Panthers found themselves staring across at a hungry Bulldog defensive line looking to feast on the Parkview offense.
Fortunately for Parkview, it was running back Khyair Spain who feasted after bursting through the Bulldog defensive line for a gain of 41 yards. The run set the tone right then and there for what would turn out to be a 48-21 thrashing in favor of the road Panthers.
Spain touched the ball 28 times on offense for 239 yards — 186 rushing and 53 receiving — and scored a touchdown to help lead Parkview to its first victory over the Bulldogs since 2005 in dominant fashion.
“We know how special (Spain) is,” Parkview head coach Eric Godfree said. “He kind of hoisted (the offense) back a little bit. We started getting some great blocking on the edge and our receivers did a great job blocking on the edge tonight. Spain made the most of it. He was a big spark for us offensively.”
The Panthers improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2018 due in large part to the play of Spain, who has eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in each game and now sits at 521 yards on the season.
“I couldn’t do what I did without my offensive line,” Spain said. “Once those guys were blocking, I was able to do what I can do to help my team out. This feels so great. We had to come in here and dominate and that’s what we did.”
The first three drives of the game for Parkview were more than forgettable after going three-and-out each time. Spain touched the ball just three times in their first three drives.
North Gwinnett opened the scoring with a 13-yard rushing touchdown from sophomore quarterback Ryan Hall with 2:36 left in the first quarter and then North immediately pinned the Panthers at their own 1-yard line on the ensuing kickoff.
Spain responded with a rush of 41 yards right through the heart of North’s defense and gained another 20 on his next carry to get the Panthers into Bulldog territory for the first time on the night.
The drive ended with a 30-yard field goal off the foot of senior Carlos Munoz to trim North’s lead to 7-3 and gave the Panthers' offense confidence that it promptly carried over into the second quarter.
North extended its lead to 14-3 after a 91-yard kickoff return from Kenan Holmes set the Bulldogs up with a first-and-goal from the 7-yard line. Kayden McDonald bullied his way into the end zone on the very next play to put the hosts up 11.
But with their newfound confidence on offense, the Panthers, led by Spain and quarterback Colin Houck, scored 21 unanswered points to close out the first half and took a 10-point lead at 24-14 into halftime.
The Panthers' first touchdown came on a 16-yard throw and catch from Houck to Mike Matthews. Two minutes later, Houck tossed his second touchdown pass of the night to Mysean Nesbitt and Spain capped things off with a 24-yard touchdown run with just under four minutes remaining before halftime.
After going down 14-3 early in the second quarter, Godfree was impressed with how his defense responded.
“They never pointed fingers and never got upset at each other,” Godfree said. “They came together as a team and they played lights-out defense from that point on.”
The Panthers weren’t perfect in the third quarter but still managed to tack on three points thanks to an impressive 51-yard field goal from Munoz.
On defense, the Panthers were more than solid. Following Munoz’s field goal, Antonio White intercepted Hall at the Parkview 19 and Houck and the Panthers offense responded with arguably their most impressive drive of the night, a methodical, seven-play, 81-yard drive that ended with Houck’s third touchdown pass of the night, this time to Zach Hill.
Leading North 34-14, Parkview’s defense scored two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter on a pair of pick-sixes.
Freshman Zelus Hicks intercepted Hall at the goal line and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown before Terrance Curtis stepped in front of a North pass and returned it for a score to extend the lead to 48-21 with 2:24 left in the fourth quarter.
After starting just 1-for-10 through the air, Houck finished his night 11 of 25 for 204 yards and three touchdowns.
With the Panthers flying a little bit under the radar to start the season, Godfree said his team has a chance to be very special this season and expects their great play to continue.
“I’m just fine flying under the radar,” Godfree said with a smile. “We have the potential to be really, really good. We’re not there yet, but we’re getting better every week. To beat a quality team like North Gwinnett, they’re always doing things right. They’re always in the right position. They don’t give you anything easy. So it feels really good to do that against a team like North Gwinnett.”
PARKVIEW 48, NORTH GWINNETT 21
North 7 7 0 7 - 21
Parkview 3 21 3 21 - 48
FIRST
North: Ryan Hall 13 run (Constantine Dallis kick) 2:36
Parkview: Carlos Munoz 30 FG, :4
SECOND
North: Kayden McDonald 7 run (Dallis kick) 11:53
Parkview: Mike Mathews 16 pass from Colin Houck (Munoz kick) 7:26
Parkview: Mysean Nesbitt 20 pass from Houck (Munoz kick) 5:37
Parkview: Kyhair Spain 24 run (Munoz kick) 3:51
THIRD
Parkview: Munoz 51 FG, 1:52
FOURTH
Parkview: Zach Hill 28 pass from Houck (Munoz kick) 8:18
North: McDonald 3 run (Dallis kick) 6:12
Parkview: Zelus Hicks 98 interception return (Munoz kick) 2:40
Parkview: Terrance Curtis 30 interception return (Munoz kick) 2:24
