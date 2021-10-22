SNELLVILLE — After a pair of close losses against rough Region 4-AAAAAAA football opponents, the Parkview Panthers found just enough big plays to top South Gwinnett 21-12 on Friday night.
“It feels good to finally be on the right side of it against a good football team,” Parkview coach Eric Godfree said. “South is a great football team and our region is so competitive, so it feels good to win one against a good team instead of losing by seven or three like we have lately.”
For most of the night, the Panthers (4-5, 1-2) struggled to find much momentum offensively. Then the running game took control in the second half and the defense forced some key turnovers.
Turns out it was the same player making plays in both areas.
Sophomore Khyair Spain featured in the running game with 113 yards, including a physical 43-yard touchdown run, while also forcing a turnover on defense with a strip sack which he recovered himself on third-and-long in Parkview territory.
“(Spain’s) been a great player all year but he’s really come on strong the last few weeks,” Godfree said. "He’s a passionate football player who loves the game and loves his teammates and he’s fun to watch.”
South (4-4, 0-2) had opportunities to take control of the game early. After forcing a three-and-out to start the game, the Comets drove to the Panthers 14-yard line before an illegal procedure on fourth-and-one forced them to settle for a field goal.
The Comets then intercepted Parkview quarterback Colin Houck’s pass on the first play of the ensuing drive. Again, they were able to drive into the red zone but had to settle for three instead of a touchdown.
“We shot ourselves in the foot in the red zone and had to settle for field goals early and we just had a lot of missed opportunities,” South coach Bryan Lamar said. “We felt like we were going in to score and then we had that procedure penalty. And then later we turned the ball over and had some missed tackles to give up the big play and that was it.”
Parkview found the end zone midway through the second quarter to take a 7-6 lead on a 15-yard pass from Houck to Mike Matthews. Then the Comets responded with their own big play as quarterback Nathaniel Miller used play-action and then found A.J. Pigford wide open over the middle for a 53-yard touchdown. The Comets’ two-point conversion was unsuccessful to make the score 12-7.
The Panthers took over with just over three minutes remaining before the half, and on fourth and 2 from the four-yard line Houck was able to find Matthews again for a go-ahead score just before the break.
Both defenses played well to start the second half but the Comets drove down to the Panthers’ 32-yard line looking to take the lead.
Spain had other plans.
He blitzed on third-and-long and was able to rip the ball from Miller and scoop it up for a key defensive stop.
The Comets’ defense held strong and gave the offense the ball back quickly, but a holding penalty put South into a hole a forced a punt. Two plays later, Spain took the ball and quickly reached the second level, then unleashed a massive stiff arm to break free and run for the clinching touchdown.
“I’ve always had the mindset since I was little to never let the first guy take me down,” Spain said. “And I’ve been working on a stiff arm all year and I was finally able to put it in the game and use it for a big play.”
South had opportunities in the fourth quarter but the Parkview defense consistently found ways to make a big play. The Panthers fell on a fumbled handoff, forced a turnover on downs and got another strip sack all in the final quarter. Meanwhile, Parkview was able to have success running the ball late, but the Comets forced a missed field goal and a turnover on downs themselves on their own six-yard line.
“We do a good job on defense but we just had a couple of missed tackles that gave up big plays,” Lamar said. “This is a super competitive region and we have two more opportunities to clean some things up and to try to win games and get into the playoffs.”
Miller finished 8 of 16 for 120 yards and a touchdown, while Jayshawn Appling the running game for South with 64 yards. Tariq Johnson also added 84 yards rushing for Parkview, which had 232 rushing yards as a team.
Parkview 21, South Gwinnett 12
Parkview 0 14 7 0 - 21
South Gwinnett 6 6 0 0 - 12
FIRST QUARTER
South: Jaden Holder 36 FG, 3:28
South: Holder 38 FG, 1:42
SECOND QUARTER
Parkview: Mike Matthews 15 pass from Collin Houck (Carlos Munoz kick), 7:12
South: A.J. Pigford 53 pass from Nathaniel Miller (conversion no good), 3:34
Parkview: Matthews 4 pass from Houck (Munoz kick), :45
THIRD QUARTER
Parkview: Khyair Spain 43 run (Munoz kick), :19
FOURTH QUARTER
None
