For Georgia’s resurgent basketball team, this could be the most telling week of the season.
The Bulldogs have taken a series of small steps this season under first-year coach Mike White, who inherited a team that lost more games last season than any SEC team in history.
Win at least 10 games before Jan. 1, which had only been done three times in the program history? Check.
Win more than the six games they did all of last season? Check.
Win more than the one league game they did all of last season? Check.
Beat a ranked SEC team on the road for the first time since 2014? Check back later this week.
Georgia (14-7, 4-4 SEC) has a chance to do just that when it visits No. 15 Auburn (16-5, 6-2), which is fourth in the league, on Wednesday. The Bulldogs beat then-No. 22 Auburn 76-64 in their SEC opener on Jan. 4 in Athens.
The Bulldogs follow their trip to Auburn with one on Saturday to Texas A&M (15-6, 7-1), which is tied for second in the league and a game behind first-place Alabama (18-3, 8-0).
If Georgia wins both contests — or even just one — making a postseason tournament become a legitimate possibility.
But if the Bulldogs get run out of the arena, which is what happened when they were held to a season low in points in a 70-41 loss at No. 4 Tennessee this past Wednesday, then the Bulldogs will be winless in their last five games against the league’s top-six teams.
In the Bulldogs’ last game, Georgia checked off another accomplishment it hadn’t done in nearly seven years: beat South Carolina.
Kario Oquendo scored all eight of Georgia’s points in overtime to pull out an 81-78 win, the Bulldogs’ first over the Gamecocks in the teams’ past 13 meetings.
The Bulldogs overcame a 10-point deficit in the final 6:31 of regulation to beat South Carolina for the first time since the SEC Tournament in March 2016.
“We talked about the fact we have the chance to end a significant streak. It was a big win for us,” White said. “I thought we played the last 15 minutes of the game — I don't know if we could've played any harder.”
With the game tied at 73 at the end of regulation, Oquendo split a pair of free throws to give Georgia a 74-73 lead with 4:11 left before Jacobi Wright’s 3-pointer gave the Gamecocks a 76-74 edge with 3:44 to play.
Georgia tied the game on Oquendo’s layup 30 seconds later before he hit two more free throws for a 78-76 lead with 2:46 left and made another pair for an 80-76 advantage with 2:25 to go.
South Carolina’s Gregory “GG” Jackson II split two free throws, cutting the deficit to 80-77 with 2:06 to play.
With nine seconds left, Jackson made his first free throw but missed the second. Oquendo grabbed the rebound and split a pair of free throws with 5.6 seconds left to provide the final margin after Jackson’s long 3-pointer from the left wing clanged off the rim as time expired.
“Our guys believe in each other,” said Georgia guard Mardrez McBride, who scored a team-high 17 points against the Gamecocks. “We keep each other motivated no matter what happens.”
While beating a South Carolina squad that’s 8-13 overall and tied for last in the SEC with just one league win shouldn’t be a cause for celebration, it ended a season-high three-game losing streak that threatened to derail a promising season.
“Losing can be contagious, but winning can also be contagious,” McBride said. “It feels good to get back in the win column and hopefully keep going.
“We have done that [trailed in the second half] in the last three games, and we weren’t able to pull it out in the end. But to come out on top, it means that we are learning and growing as we face adversity as a team.”
Georgia is 3-2 in games decided by five points or less points after going 1-6 last season.
“All year, most of our wins outside of a few inferior opponents — which is part of all of our scheduling here in our league — have been grind-it-out games, you know? They haven't been overly pretty,” White said. “It's just kind of our identity with this team of course. We've got a bunch of guys that'll play hard.
“We've got to play that way to have a chance.”
Right now, that’s all Georgia has — a chance.
What they do with the opportunity will be answered this week.
