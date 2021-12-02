NORFOLK, Va. – The Atlanta Gladiators fell to the Norfolk Admirals by a final of 2-1 at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Wednesday night.
The Gladiators (7-6-2-0) took a 1-0 advantage late in the first after a Hugo Roy goal, but Norfolk (9-7-0-1) responded with two goals to seal the victory in regulation. Goaltender Kevin Mandolese made 39 saves in his debut with Atlanta.
Atlanta took a 1-0 advantage late in the first period after Tyler Kobryn sent a beautiful pass across the ice to find Hugo Roy who netted a one-timer from the slot (16:35).
Nine seconds later, Noah Corson evened the score at 1-1 for Norfolk with a sharp wrister into the back of the net (16:44).
Recently reassigned goaltender Kevin Mandolese made a series of incredible saves midway through the second period that ended with him laying out to prevent the puck from sliding inside the right post.
Atlanta received a penalty shot after Hugo Roy was tripped in front of the net on a breakaway opportunity. Roy failed to convert on the penalty shot, and the game remained level at 1-1.
The Admirals took a 2-1 advantage after Anthony Gagnon scored early in the third period (2:17).
Mandolese finished the game with 39 saves on 41 shots in his Gladiators debut. Beck Warm was solid in net for Norfolk with 38 stops on 39 Atlanta shots.
