NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Midwest Regional-Auburn vs Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats guard Ashton Hagans (2) drives past Auburn Tigers guard Jared Harper (1) during the first half in the championship game of the midwest regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament last March. Hagans, a former prep standout at nearby Newton High School, and the Wildcats are the media's preseason favorites to win the SEC for the upcoming 2019-20 campaign.

 Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky was predicted to win the 2020 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball championship in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members, the conference announced Tuesday.

The Wildcats are the overall preseason favorite for the ninth consecutive season and the 15th time since the 1998-99 season.

Florida’s Kerry Blackshear was the choice of the media for SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Florida’s Andrew Nembhard, Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey, LSU’s Skylar Mays, Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree, Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry and Tennessee’s Lamonté Turner also received votes in the Player of the Year voting.

Blackshear, Edwards, Hagans, Tyree and Perry were each All-SEC First Team selections. Nembhard, Maxey, Mays and Turner were second team picks along with Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr., Arkansas’ Isaiah Joe and Kentucky’s EJ Montgomery.