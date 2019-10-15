Kentucky was predicted to win the 2020 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball championship in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members, the conference announced Tuesday.
The Wildcats are the overall preseason favorite for the ninth consecutive season and the 15th time since the 1998-99 season.
Florida’s Kerry Blackshear was the choice of the media for SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Florida’s Andrew Nembhard, Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey, LSU’s Skylar Mays, Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree, Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry and Tennessee’s Lamonté Turner also received votes in the Player of the Year voting.
Blackshear, Edwards, Hagans, Tyree and Perry were each All-SEC First Team selections. Nembhard, Maxey, Mays and Turner were second team picks along with Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr., Arkansas’ Isaiah Joe and Kentucky’s EJ Montgomery.