Kennesaw State University has formally accepted an invitation for membership within Conference USA, the university and league announced Friday.
KSU will start the transition from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) following the 2022 football season and officially join Conference USA (C-USA) for all sports July 1, 2024. Following a campus visit in August of this year, the members of the C-USA Board of Directors voted unanimously in September to invite KSU to join the conference.
This week, the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia voted to provide conditional approval to the university to move forward on the proposal to move to C-USA and FBS.
“It is an exciting time for Kennesaw State, and this is an opportunity to continue the upward trajectory of the athletic programs and academic mission of KSU," KSU president Kathy Schwaig said. "This step was not one taken lightly, but with thoughtful review and analysis of the benefits to elevated competition for our student athletes, the expanded opportunities for research and academic engagement, and the advancement of a unique and exciting student experience at KSU. We look forward to an exciting future of competition and collaboration as a member of Conference USA.”
In adherence to Board policy, university stakeholder groups met this week to discuss the proposal, which includes a timeline for action as well as confirmation that the move will not require any increase in student fees.
Following approval of the proposal from stakeholder groups, University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue provided final approval as authorized by the Board of Regents on Friday, October 14, 2022.
“This is a great day for all of Owl Nation as our ascent into Conference USA will help the Owls soar to new landmarks," KSU athletic director Milton Overton said. "I am most excited for our student-athletes, coaches, and staffs that have worked so hard to represent KSU. Our student-athletes will have an opportunity to showcase their talent on a larger stage. President Schwaig’s leadership played a pivotal role in this opportunity, and I am grateful for her and all those that made this possible. I look forward to new opportunities and achievements for KSU within a conference that has a history of growing the brands of its members.”
Kennesaw State boasts the largest enrollment within the FCS of more than 43,000 students and has grown at an unparalleled rate in college athletics since its beginnings as an NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) program in 1982.
The Owls are fresh off one of their most successful athletic years in university history. In 2021-22, KSU won conference titles in baseball, football, men’s tennis, and women’s track and field, and the co-ed cheerleading team took home its third consecutive national championship. Since joining the Division 1 ranks in 2005, KSU has won 43 conference championships and 11 regular season titles across a range of women and men’s sports. Counting Kennesaw State’s time as an NAIA and NCAA DII program, and the history of consolidated Southern Polytechnic State University (SPSU), KSU has won over 150 conference, district, and regional championships, and six national championships.
Kennesaw State football owns the distinction as the best start-up program in college football history, since the team began competition in 2015. The Owls won 48 games over their first five seasons, and KSU is also the first start-up program in college football history to post three consecutive 11-win seasons during its first five years of competition. The Owls have won three conference titles in the last five seasons and have four FCS Playoff appearances.
“Today is an important day as we formally welcome Kennesaw State University to Conference USA," Conference USA commissioner Judy MacLeod said. "The addition of this growing university continues to build upon our strong foundation, and we are excited to partner with President Schwaig and KSU’s leadership team to transform our membership and strategically position the conference for long-term success.”
