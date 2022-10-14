_6_B4500.jpg

Kennesaw State’s Kerick Reese (94), a Stockbridge alum, prepares to rush the quarterback doing the game against Georgia Tech.

 @Ben Ennis

Kennesaw State University has formally accepted an invitation for membership within Conference USA, the university and league announced Friday. 

KSU will start the transition from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) following the 2022 football season and officially join Conference USA (C-USA) for all sports July 1, 2024. Following a campus visit in August of this year, the members of the C-USA Board of Directors voted unanimously in September to invite KSU to join the conference.

