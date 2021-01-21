Dacula senior Dylan Hand committed Thursday to the Kennesaw State University football program.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Hand contributed on offense and defense for the Falcons’ state playoff team last season, earning first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAA honors on defense. He had 44 tackles and a team-high five interceptions, in addition to his 24 catches for 243 yards and a touchdown on offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.