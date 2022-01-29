There are no athletic breaks for Lauren Dobbs.
The Mill Creek senior spent Thursday afternoon in her lacrosse uniform for spring photo day, then changed for basketball practice. Those sports overlap with basketball in the stretch run of the season and lacrosse a couple of weeks into practice ahead of its Feb. 11 season opener. It was similar to the fall when her Hawks’ flag football season ended in the state playoffs Nov. 30, 19 days after basketball games began.
Her busy schedule is what it takes to be a three-sport high school athlete, a once-common occurrence that has grown increasingly rare as teens specialize in one or two sports.
The 5-foot-2 Dobbs is a quick, athletic ball of energy, whether she is a pass rusher in flag football, a feisty guard on the basketball court or talented two-way midfielder on the lacrosse field.
“Lauren Dobbs is a coach’s dream,” Mill Creek girls basketball coach Jeremy Huckaby said. “I heard (Georgia football coach) Kirby Smart talk about players being a blessing or a burden. Lauren has been nothing but a blessing to our basketball program. She is a great competitor, a hard worker and the ultimate teammate. My daughter is a player on the middle school team. When they chose lockers, Kiley selected Dobbs’ locker. She represents everything that is great about high school athletics.”
Flag football was the new sport for Dobbs, who played it for the first time as a senior. She helped the Hawks to a 14-1 record with her tenacious pass rushing.
“I tried it and made the team and I loved it,” Dobbs said. “It was a lot of fun. I was very good at the defense, my quickness I guess. I was really good with that. … I rushed the passer. On offense, I was more of a role player. I ran routes, but I wasn’t looking to get the ball or anything.”
Basketball has been more of a fixture, one of her main sports from an early age. She is a four-year member of the Mill Creek team, an undersized group that leans heavily on multi-sport athletes. After basketball season, she transitions to her primary sport, lacrosse.
The busy sports schedule started at an early age for Dobbs, following her older siblings and Mill Creek grads Ryan, Matty and Megan, who also played a myriad of sports.
“I played everything growing up,” said Dobbs, whose mother swam at Xavier University (Ohio). “I was big into swimming. I swam competitively with SwimAtlanta, and I did summer swim (with Hamilton Mill), that was my first swim team. I think I was 4 years old. I was the youngest kid out there. … I played tennis, soccer for a couple of seasons and didn’t stay with that. Softball was two seasons and that was done. But growing up I was a big swimmer, tennis player and basketball player. Basketball I’ve done forever.”
In fourth grade, she discovered lacrosse, initially with a fall league that hooked her on the sport.
“Around eighth grade, I really started to fall in love with (lacrosse) and wanted to play it on the next level,” she said.
That goal came true in December when she signed with Kennesaw State as part of a recruiting class that also included Mill Creek teammate Aislinn Pendergast and Buford’s Jordyn Olivo.
“When Aislinn committed there, I thought I’d love to play with Aislinn more, and I loved the (KSU) coaches,” Dobbs said. “With COVID, it was kind of a hectic recruiting process with dead period after dead period. The coaches said, ‘I’m here with you, no pressure, we’ll work on your timeline.’ Coach (Laura) Maness saw something in me that other coaches I talked to didn’t see. Other coaches I talked to wanted me to come in and play attack, which I was shocked by because I feel like I’m a lot stronger on the defensive end. But Coach Maness just saw that aggression I have, that drive I have as a player and I wanted to play for her. The team, when I went on my official visit, they were all so welcoming and funny, fun to be around. And they have lives outside of lacrosse, which is good.”
Despite her hectic schedule, Dobbs has a life outside of sports, too. She maintains a 4.0 GPA, is considering a pre-med major with a goal of being a physician’s assistant and is a dual enrollment student at Georgia Gwinnett College, where she has anthropology, English 1102 and college precalculus classes this semester.
As a junior, she completed the prestigious IDEALS Leadership School, which teaches life and leadership skills to top metro Atlanta athletes. She can use those lessons this season as Mill Creek lacrosse captain, a role she shares with fellow senior Anne Friese.
“I want to keep the team together more this year,” Dobbs said. “Last year toward the end of the season we kind of fell apart, our defense was slowly falling apart and we had a lot of injuries last year. This year I just want to try to keep everyone together. There are going to be games when someone’s not doing well, I just want to make sure I’m there to pick them up and keep them going.”
Her leadership will be as important as what she does defensively and offensively, coming off a season when she had 46 goals, 12 assists, 38 draw controls and 32 groundballs as the Hawks reached the state quarterfinals, where they lost 10-9 to Chattahoochee.
“Dobbs plays with a motor that never stops,” said Brian Williamson, Mill Creek’s girls lacrosse coach the previous three seasons. “She is relentless on the field as an offensive and defensive player. In addition, she is a great leader and teammate to our entire program and raises everyone’s level of play.”
First-year head coach Gina White is counting on more of the same this spring.
“Lauren is the backbone of this team,” White said. “She sets an example by her work ethic, attitude and is a true pleasure to coach.”
Before Dobbs focuses on lacrosse, there is more basketball to play as her multi-sport high school career winds down.
“Being a multi-sport athlete, I see my basketball skills and my footwork come into play in lacrosse,” Dobbs said. “And the same thing with lacrosse, basketball and lacrosse defense is very similar, so the same principals, which I’m able to carry in both and it makes me a better player. My speed and agility, you can definitely tell I play other sports when I’m on the court or on the field.”
