DULUTH — The only thing that stopped Ken Duke and David Toms in the first round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic was the weather.
Coming into the day the all-time record for a single round at TPC Sugarloaf in the nine-year history of the event was a 64, and both players came within one shot of matching it with a 65 despite a one hour, 41 minute weather delay breaking up their rounds in the morning.
Duke and Toms have a two-shot cushion over Steve Flesch at 5 under, with four other players all still in striking distance tied at 4 under.
The day started with Duke, who was part of the first group to tee off.
The Stuart, Fla., native caught fire early, securing birdies on four of his first seven holes before the rain delay. Four more birdies and just one bogey after the weather subsided gave him a 7-under score and the lead in the clubhouse as one of the first players off the course.
“Yeah, perfect conditions,” Duke said. “Ball in hand, the wind didn't pick up until later in the round, greens are absolutely perfect here at TPC Sugarloaf. You get ball in hand for a lot of these players out here, they'll shoot a good score.”
Action was pushed up four hours from its original slated start time of 11 a.m. due to inclement weather in the forecast, but the rain was not the disruptive force some with the tournament had feared it would be. Play was officially halted when lightning struck in the area at 9:10 a.m. and the rain followed, but players were back out on the course within two hours.
Rain gave way to a sunny, windy day on the golf course for the rest of the round, and the wind combined with softer greens gave players optimal opportunities to put up low numbers.
“Just a little softer,” Duke said about the course conditions after the weather delay. “Just a little softer. Had a little rain, but not much. The wind picked up a little bit, but you couldn't fly it at some of the pins, you had to pick your spots and just try to hole a few putts and that's what we did today.”
But while Duke was in the clubhouse waiting to see how the rest of the run hook out, Toms made his move.
Toms started his day on the back nine holes before finishing out from the front, and he positioned himself to win another tournament in the Atlanta area with a bogey-free round. Toms won the 2001 PGA Championship at Atlantic Athletic Club, and nearly matched his entire 8-under score from last weekend’s PGA Tour Champions event in Woodlands, Texas with the 7-under clip in one round.
Five straight pars made for an even start to the day, but Toms found his groove starting with the 15th hole. The Shreveport, Louisiana native birdied three consecutive holes to kickstart his day, and added three more on his first six holes of the front nine to vault into second place on the leaderboard.
“I didn't hit my driver solid today so I had some longer shots into the greens and wasn't really doing much,” Toms said. “Then I birdied 15 and then I hit a good shot at 16, iron shot to a tough tucked pin there, made another birdie. Then kind of a bonus there on 17, I didn't hit a very good drive, had a long shot in, hit 5-iron in, but hit a great shot, made a nice putt, so that got me going.”
It looked like Duke’s lead would stand up for the entire day, but Toms caught him thanks to a birdie on his final hole of the day on the ninth green.
"Yeah, it's a tough hole,” Toms said about his tournament-tying birdie on nine. “They moved the tee up for us there today, maybe in anticipation of some wind just later on. They moved it actually two tees forward from probably where we played the pro-am. I was still able to hit (a) driver because there was so much wind in our face. Had 160 yards left to a front pin, kind of a small target there, but the wind died just enough for me to hit basically a normal 7-iron and just kind of caught a lull in the wind, hit a really good shot.”
Action is scheduled to resume with the second round starting at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.
