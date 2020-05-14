As part of NASCAR’s revised 2020 schedule, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 — originally scheduled for March 15 but delayed by COVID-19 — will take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 7.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 3 p.m. race will take place without spectators in attendance as part of NASCAR’s effort to bring live competition back to a worldwide broadcast audience on FOX and PRN.
“I’d like to thank Gov. Brian Kemp and every one of the state and local health officials that we’ve worked with to develop a plan to get back to racing,” said AMS executive vice president and general manager Brandon Hutchison. “When NASCAR comes to Atlanta Motor Speedway, the eyes of the entire sports world will be on Georgia for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 and we intend to put on a great show.”
NASCAR and Atlanta Motor Speedway have developed a comprehensive plan reviewed by state and local health agencies to protect the health and safety of the competitors, crew members, speedway employees and broadcast crews that will produce the race. The plan includes limiting overall personnel, pre-event health screening, social distancing on site, using personal protection equipment (PPE) and sanitizing areas of the facility both before and during the event.
“I want to thank our partners with NASCAR and Atlanta Motor Speedway for adapting to protect public health throughout our fight with COVID-19,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. “As we continue the measured process of reopening our state, I am confident in their plan to return to racing safely, and I’m excited to join with patrons across the country in celebrating the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 come June.”
Also included on NASCAR’s revised race schedule without spectators, the unique Atlanta doubleheader featuring the EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race will be run on Saturday, June 6. The twin bill begins at 1 p.m. on FS1 and MRN for the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 and concludes with the EchoPark 250 at 4:30 p.m. on FOX and PRN.
“Our goal at Atlanta Motor Speedway is to provide fans with a weekend of fun and great memories, so it’s tremendously disappointing that the circumstances surrounding the pandemic will prevent us from hosting spectators,” said Hutchison. “When fans can join us again for a NASCAR weekend, we’ll be extremely motivated to provide every customer with an unforgettable experience. In the meantime, I hope the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 broadcast on FOX brings people joy and excitement during a challenging time.”
