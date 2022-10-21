Kell Longhorns at Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans, Friday, October 21, 2022, Norcross, GA.

Scenes from the Kell at Greater Atlanta Christian GHSA region varsity football game, on Friday, October 21, 2022, in Norcross, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

NORCROSS — Kell scored two touchdowns in the final one and a half minutes to take a 28-19 victory Friday night at Greater Atlanta Christian.

The win puts Kell (7-1, 3-1) into second place in Region 6-AAAAA while GAC falls to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in region play.

