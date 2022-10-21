NORCROSS — Kell scored two touchdowns in the final one and a half minutes to take a 28-19 victory Friday night at Greater Atlanta Christian.
The win puts Kell (7-1, 3-1) into second place in Region 6-AAAAA while GAC falls to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in region play.
“We were down most of the game but we never worry and we’re never scared so I’m proud of the way our kids fought,” Kell head coach Bobby May said. “We needed this. We had a bad week last week (with a 42-24 loss to Cambridge) but I’m happy as hell to come back with some seniors making some plays at the end and our quarterback; it was really exciting to see.”
GAC led 19-14 with 3:39 to play when Jack Stanton completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Braylen Burgess. Stanton completed 15 of 27 passes for 167 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
On the first play of its next drive, Kell’s Bryce Clavon completed a 43-yard pass to Emmanuel Ulinfun to put the Longhorns at the GAC 34.
Five plays later, Clavon scored on a five-yard run to put Kell up 20-19 with 1:28 remaining in the game. Davion Hampton then completed a pass to Clavon for the two-point conversion, giving Kell a 22-19 lead.
Kell then sealed the 28-19 win when Hampton intercepted a Stanton pass and returned it for a touchdown with about a minute remaining.
Clavon completed 8 of 18 passes for 186 yards with one interception. He also ran for two touchdowns. Ulinfun caught four passes for 96 yards while Hampton caught four passes for 90 yards.
“It was really tough,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said. “Hat’s off to Kell; they made it a fair game. They made some plays to win. Super proud of our guys and the way we played. I thought our defense played outstanding tonight.”
Kell fumbled on its first play of the game and GAC recovered at the Kell 27. Six plays later, Stanton was under pressure and was nearly sacked but completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Stephen Michael Phillips to put the Spartans up 7-0.
Hampton had a long return on the ensuing kickoff to put the Longhorns at the GAC 22. Four plays later, Kell tied the game at 7-7 when Clavon scored on a six-yard run.
Early in the second quarter, GAC’s Hunter Bryant intercepted a Clavon pass but the Spartans were unable to capitalize as they turned the ball over on downs.
Midway through the second quarter, GAC took a 13-7 lead when Stanton completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Aiden McKinnie.
With 3:50 remaining in the third quarter, GAC was at its own 18 but fumbled the ball. Kell recovered at the 2-yard line but the GAC defense held as Kell turned the ball over on downs at the GAC 2.
“They’re tough,” May said of GAC. “They’ve got a bunch of players playing both ways and it showed at the end with some cramps but they played well. They’re well-coached and they had a good game plan. They didn’t make a lot of mistakes. They obviously gave us our money’s worth.”
At the 6:45 mark of the fourth quarter, Kell took a 14-13 lead when Ryan Barrett scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.
“We need to be more consistent offensively in a game like that,” Hardy said. “We had some special teams mistakes; we had a botched punt and a missed extra point. Those things are costly…we gave up some field position on some kickoffs. You’ve got to be more complete to win against a team like that but I’m really proud of our guys and their toughness and their effort.”
