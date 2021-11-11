CUMMING — Bill Stewart couldn’t have wished for a better start to North Gwinnett’s first-round matchup at South Forsyth Friday night.
Less than four minutes into the game, Stewart’s Bulldogs led by two touchdowns and whatever home field advantage the War Eagles had was immediately snatched away by North.
“That’s what we’ve got to do when you come out against good teams,” Stewart said. “South Forsyth is a good team and that’s the kind of football you have to play. You have to come out strong and then you’ve got to continue that.”
And that they did.
The Bulldogs (6-5) scored two more times and held the War Eagles to just two scores to walk away with a 29-15 victory, marking the fifth year in a row that North has won at least one playoff game during Stewart’s tenure as head coach.
“We sputtered a little bit at times, but we came through at the end,” Stewart said. “I felt really good about the whole win.”
North’s storybook start to the game was started nine seconds into the game when Jace Anderson forced a fumble on the opening kickoff and recovered it at the War Eagle 30-yard line.
Looking to take advantage of South’s mistake right off the bat, North quarterback Ethan Washington dropped back and connected with Kenan Holmes on a 30-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead just 14 seconds into the first quarter.
“How about that, right? It was a great connection to Kenan,” Stewart said. “It was a great way to start a game.”
On defense, big 6-foot-3, 325-pound Kayden McDonald made his presence known early with two sacks on South’s opening possession. McDonald went on to finish his night with a career-high seven sacks, bringing his total on the season to 16.
The Bulldogs started their next offensive possession from the South 42-yard line and used a seven-play drive to score another touchdown. Washington converted a third-and-5 pass to Dylan Gary before running back Marcus McFarlane scored from seven yards out on third-and-goal with 8:23 left in the first quarter.
With North in complete control of the game, it didn’t take long for the momentum to shift back in South’s favor.
The War Eagles cut the Bulldogs’ lead in half early in the second quarter and later lined up for a 41-yard field goal attempt with 3:58 remaining in the half looking to trim North’s lead to 14-10.
However, South’s field goal attempt sailed wide right and that proved costly.
After struggling on offense for much of the second quarter, North found its groove again after the missed field goal. Facing a third-and-6 from the South 41, it was another connection between Washington and Gary that kept the drive alive.
Two plays later, McFarlane found a hole up the middle and raced untouched into the end zone with just 39 seconds remaining before halftime. The Bulldogs tacked on a surprise two-point conversion and took a commanding 22-7 lead into the locker room.
McDonald picked up sacks 4 and 5 on South’s first drive of the third quarter. With everything gong in North's favor, they scored again on just their second drive of the second half to take a 29-7 lead.
Washington tossed his second touchdown pass of the night and it went to his favorite target of the night, Gary, who caught a pass in traffic on third-and-10 before breaking free and scoring easily down the left sideline.
South answered back with a touchdown after being bailed out by two penalties that went against the Bulldogs to trim their lead to 29-15 after a successful two-point conversion, but that would be as close as they could get.
After forcing a fumble to start the game, Anderson intercepted South quarterback Ty Watkins at the 1-yard line later in the quarter to end a scoring threat and McDonald continued to dominate, earning sacks 6 and 7 down the stretch.
“He’s a train wreck, man,” Stewart said of McDonald. “He’s the eliminator. He just did another fabulous job of being great.”
With the win, the Bulldogs will travel to No. 1 seed out of Region 4-AAAAAAA, Brookwood next Friday looking to keep their season alive.
“It’s going to be a packed house,” Stewart said of the matchup. “It’s going to be awesome and so much fun.”
