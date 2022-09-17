SUWANEE — Kayden McDonald powered his way into the end zone three times in the first half to help the North Gwinnett Bulldogs open region competition with a 27-7 home win over Duluth on Friday night.
“We talk about we're in the region now, and not that the other games weren't important, but now they genuinely count,” North Gwinnett coach Bill Stewart said. “We have to clean up some stuff. Way too many penalties for us tonight. I think we had a penalty every series. That stuff takes no skill so we have to clean that up and if we do we will be alright.”
Before suffering a left ankle injury, McDonald, who mainly lines up at defensive tackle and is listed at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, closed the Bulldogs’ first drive of the game with his longest run, a 29-yard touchdown sprint for a 6-0 advantage with 5:26 left in the first quarter.
After helping force the Wildcats into a second straight punt, McDonald capped North Gwinnett’s next possession with a 5-yard scoring run and a 13-0 lead just before the end of the period.
Midway through the second quarter, McDonald’s number was called again and he busted his way up the middle for a 4-yard TD, widening the Bulldogs’ cushion to 20 points.
“He's a big load and we count on him to get that short yardage and he did tonight,” said Stewart of McDonald.
In the third, McDonald came close to adding another touchdown but was stopped three times in the red zone and injured at the goal line.
North Gwinnett (3-2 overall, 1-0 Region 7-A) suffered another injury at the end of the quarter when quarterback Ryan Hall appeared to hit his on the field after being tackled by multiple defenders.
Samford Halcomb replaced Hall and two plays later tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Couloute for a 27-0 lead with 11:50 left in the contest.
“We have a lot of faith in Samford and we're lucky to have him too,” Stewart said.
Julian Walters rushed for 109 yards and Kody Sudduth intercepted Duluth quarterback David Jamieson twice.
“Julian just keeps working,” Stewart said. “He got a little ding last week so he came back and had another great game just running the ball and being tough.”
After blocking a punt in the final minute, the Wildcats (2-3, 0-1 Region 7-A) prevented being shut out when Jamieson threw a 28-yard touchdown pass down the sideline to Tavion Jackson.
“I thought the defense played great,” Stewart said. “We did a lot of good things.”
NORTH GWINNETT 13 7 0 7 - 27
DULUTH 0 0 0 7 - 7
FIRST QUARTER
North Gwinnett: Kayden McDonald 29 run (conversion failed), 5:24
North Gwinnett: McDonald 5 run (Constantine Dallis kick), :51
SECOND QUARTER
North Gwinnett: McDonald 4 run (Dallis kick), 5:52
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
North Gwinnett: Xavier Couloute 9 pass from Samford Halcomb (Dallis kick), 11:50
Duluth: Tavion Jackson 28 pass from David Jamieson (Mathias Ruelas kick), :43
