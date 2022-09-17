Duluth Wildcats at North Gwinnett Bulldogs, Friday, September 16
North Gwinnett's Kayden McDonald celebrates a touchdown during a region varsity football game with Duluth, Friday, September 16, 2022, Suwanee, GA., U.S.A. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

SUWANEE — Kayden McDonald powered his way into the end zone three times in the first half to help the North Gwinnett Bulldogs open region competition with a 27-7 home win over Duluth on Friday night.

“We talk about we're in the region now, and not that the other games weren't important, but now they genuinely count,” North Gwinnett coach Bill Stewart said. “We have to clean up some stuff. Way too many penalties for us tonight. I think we had a penalty every series. That stuff takes no skill so we have to clean that up and if we do we will be alright.”

