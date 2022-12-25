Kathy Whitworth, the winningest golfer in history, dies at 83

Kathy Whitworth is pictured here on November 18, 1990, at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida.

 David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images

Kathy Whitworth, the winningest golfer in history, has died at the age of 83, the Ladies Professional Golf Association announced on Sunday.

Whitworth died suddenly Saturday night while celebrating Christmas Eve with family and friends, her longtime partner Bettye Odle said.

