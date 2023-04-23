BABSON PARK, Fla. — The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team helped Head Coach Kat Ihlenburg collect her 400th coaching victory with two commanding victories Saturday afternoon at Webber International University for a successful start to a road trip through Florida.
The Grizzlies (34-9) scored in each offensive inning of the opener to win 13-0. Then, sophomore pitcher Annalise Wood matched her own single-game school record with 17 strikeouts in a 9-0 no-hitter during the nightcap.
Ihlenburg’s historic 400th victory came in one of the most commanding days of her 11 seasons leading the program. The team’s offense scored 22 runs on 25 hits, while the pitching limited the Warriors to just one hit for the day.
In the opener, the visitors jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the opening frame. Senior Lea McFadden hit a run-scoring single down the right field line to plate the first run. Freshman Enna Lackey followed by driving in McFadden with a single to left field.
McFadden brought home another run with a single during the second inning and sophomore Lindzie Owen increased the lead to 7-0 with a single that produced two more runs.
GGC pushed across four more runs an inning later. Junior Kendall Parks legged out an RBI triple before coming around to score herself following a base hit by freshman Summer Hickson. Senior Alexa Good contributed a sacrifice fly that brought home another run and sophomore Jane Hoover’s RBI ground out to second base concluded the productive frame.
Freshman Madison Rodgers brought home a pair of runs with a double to left-center field in the fifth inning of the opener.
Meanwhile, Good commanded the pitching circle with a one-hit shutout and recorded eight strikeouts to pick up her ninth win of the season.
Wood’s no-hitter in the second game was her fourth of the season. The right hander has not allowed a hit in the last 59 batters she has faced over the course of the past three games. Her earned run average is now 0.32 with 231 strikeouts in 130.2 innings. Wood also set the program’s single-season strikeout record.
Senior Sydney Pelaez set the offensive tone in the second game with a two-run single to give the Grizzlies an early 2-0 lead in the third inning.
Owen provided two insurance runs with a single to right-center field in the fifth inning. Rodgers added a run-scoring single to plate Owen and Hickson led off the sixth frame with her first collegiate home run as GGC took a comfortable 6-0 lead.
The team added two more runs in the seventh inning to cap the strong offensive day.
Owen registered a pair of two-hit games on the afternoon while Haulk, McFadden, Rodgers, and Pelaez each tallied two hits in the opener.
