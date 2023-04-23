JRGGC23_119.jpg

Kat Ihlenburg, left, coaches during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game.

 Jeff Robinson

BABSON PARK, Fla. — The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team helped Head Coach Kat Ihlenburg collect her 400th coaching victory with two commanding victories Saturday afternoon at Webber International University for a successful start to a road trip through Florida.

The Grizzlies (34-9) scored in each offensive inning of the opener to win 13-0. Then, sophomore pitcher Annalise Wood matched her own single-game school record with 17 strikeouts in a 9-0 no-hitter during the nightcap.

