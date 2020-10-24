WINDER — Karsyn Rodney won the girls individual title Saturday, and the Dacula girls cross country team won the Region 8-AAAAAA championship.
The Falcons won with 43 points, pulling out a win over runner-up Lanier (46) and third-place Buford (51). Dacula’s boys team finished as runner-up led by second-place finisher Ben Butcher, and it was followed by third-place Lanier and fourth-place Buford.
Rodney’s first-place time was 19 minutes, 52 seconds, and she was backed up by teammates Samantha Carrera (eighth, 22:01), Stephanie Beltran (ninth, 22:06) and Sarah Makarevic (10th, 22:21) in the top 10. Dacula’s also had Natalia Vidal (15th, 23:11) and Samantha Smolarsky (20th, 24:16) in the top 20.
Lanier was paced by third-place finisher Annette Rodriguez (20:54), and seventh-place finisher Katie Kress (21:42). The Longhorns’ other top-20 finishers were Emely Carbajal (11th, 22:51), Emily Chamberlin (12th, 22:54), Alyssa Willis (13th, 22:57), Sara Seid (17th, 23:24) and Makayla Bowman (18th, 23:48).
Buford’s girls team had Caroline Snell (21:15), Callie Snell (21:27) and Caroline Montini (21:28) finish in fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. The Wolves’ Cameron Perry (23:02) was 14th.
In the boys race, Butcher was second in 16:12, and teammates Hayden Squires (fourth, 16:46) and Tyson Brown (14th, 17:58) were in the top 20.
Individually, Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon was third in 16:44 and teammate Andy Salgado was eighth in 17:07.
Lanier’s boys were led by Nicholas Phillips (ninth, 17:18), Gavin Lynch (12th, 17:41) and Ian Toole (15th, 18:07). Buford put five boys runners in the top 20 — Carter Hales (13th, 17:58), James Morgan (17th, 18:21), Garrett Posey (18th, 18:23), Zach Davidson (19th, 18:24) and Ben Webb (20th, 18:25).
