LAWRENCEVILLE – It took until the last second before the final horn but the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team found the game-winning goal from junior Karim Tmimi to win Thursday’s home opener 2-1 against Faulkner University (Ala.) in double overtime at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The final 30 seconds of the match featured opportunities for both teams to score. Faulkner (1-4-1) attempted a free kick that GGC sophomore goalkeeper Matthew Wallace was able to stop. He quickly sent the ball to start an offensive threat and senior Toni Tiente delivered a pass to junior Juan Cruz Parisi Sitjar along the right sideline.
Then, Parisi Sitjar crossed the ball toward the goal with four seconds left. Tmimi flicked the ball just before the Faulkner goalkeeper converged on the play. The ball rolled past the goal line as time expired for the thrilling victory.
This marked the second straight double overtime match in the series between the two NAIA programs.
“We have a group of players who wouldn’t stop battling," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "They very easily could have played for the draw with that amount of time left. It was an even game. However, it just shows the heart of this team. I am completely thrilled for the boys.”
The Grizzlies (3-0) hit two goal posts in the first half and freshman Jason Strambu struck the crossbar on a header during the first overtime period.
Tmimi gave GGC a 1-0 lead when he scored in the 69th minute off a corner kick from senior Alfredo Rivera.
A few minutes later, the Eagles got the tying goal from Hiago Gaspar.
The Grizzlies recorded four shots across the two overtime periods, compared to Faulkner’s one shot that came in the first 10-minute overtime session.
