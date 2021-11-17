Seven Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer players have reaped postseason recognition from the Continental Athletic Conference for their strong contributions during the league’s inaugural fall season.
Junior forward Karim Tmimi led the honorees as a first-team selection. Sophomore midfielders Ivano Carrieri and Khaled Qasum joined sophomore defender Diego Milessi on the CAC’s second team. Senior forward Krishna Clarke, junior defender Thomas Herwig and sophomore goalkeeper Matthew Wallace received honorable-mention accolades.
Tmimi led the Grizzlies with 10 goals and 25 points this fall. His five assists tied for team-high honors. The forward tallied five game-winning goals for the No. 15 nationally ranked Grizzlies.
Carrieri started 12 of the 15 matches he played during his first season in Lawrenceville. The midfielder scored three goals and contributed one assists.
Qasum had two assists in 13 appearances as a defensive midfielder.
Milessi tallied six points behind two goals and two assists in 15 appearances. He scored the game-winning goal in GGC’s 2-0 home win against SCAD Savannah on September 18.
Clarke ranked second on the team with 15 points and was tied with Tmimi for the team lead with five assists. The senior also scored five goals and was named the CAC Offensive Player of the Week following his two-goal performance against Florida College in the regular-season finale October 30.
Herwig started all 15 matches as a defender for the Grizzlies and helped the team post six shutouts this season.
Wallace had a 7-5-1 record while protecting the GGC goal. He made 49 saves and started 13 matches in his first season as the starting goalkeeper.
Georgia Gwinnett College stands 9-5-1 on the season and is preparing to play in the NAIA Opening Round against Ottawa University (Ariz.) on Thursday, November 18, at 5 p.m. from St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Fla.
