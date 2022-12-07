A record five Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer players have been honored as NAIA All-Americans for their strong play on the pitch during the successful 2022 season.
The awards were announced by the national office on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Senior forward Karim Tmimi garnered first-team accolades while senior defender Gianmaria Fiore was a second All-America team selection. Senior defender Juan Cruz Parisi Sitjar joined junior midfielders Diego Milessi and Aleksandar Rajkovic in earning honorable mention honors.
Tmimi is a NAIA All-American for the third consecutive season and was the 2022 Continental Athletic Conference Player of the Year. The Poitiers, France, native led the Grizzlies with 18 goals, 10 assists and 40 points this season — having at least one point in 17 of the team’s 19 matches. He finished with program career records for goals (36) and points (90).
Fiore earned second All-America team honors for the second time in his five-season career, also being recognized following the 2020-21 season. The defender from Napoli, Italy, helped GGC post six shutouts while starting all 19 matches to also receive first All-CAC team honors this fall.
Parisi Sitjar, from Mar del Plata, Argentina, ranked second on the team with seven assists and also contributed two goals while starting 14 of the 17 matches he appeared in during the 2022 season. One of his goals came in the Grizzlies’ victory against Vanguard University (Calif.) in the first round of the NAIA tournament.
Milessi scored four goals, including a pair of game-winning tallies, and four assists for 12 points while starting 11 of his 15 matches during the junior season. One of the game-winners came in the home NAIA postseason victory against Vanguard. The Montevideo, Uruguay, native also had two assists in a home draw against Milligan University (Tenn.).
Rajkovic shined in his first season in Lawrenceville, ranking among the team leaders in goals (7) and points (16) across 16 matches. His game-winning goal with two seconds remaining gave GGC a 2-1 double-overtime victory against Columbia College (Mo.) in the second round of the NAIA tournament. The Belgrade, Serbia, native also scored a pair of goals against LSU Shreveport.
Georgia Gwinnett College compiled a 14-3-2 record and matched its deepest postseason run with a quarterfinal appearance in the NAIA national tournament. The 14 victories tie for the second most recorded in a season during the program’s 11 seasons.
