Georgia Gwinnett College's Karim Tmimi celebrates his goal on Nov. 19, 2022.

 Tom Grason

A record five Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer players have been honored as NAIA All-Americans for their strong play on the pitch during the successful 2022 season.

The awards were announced by the national office on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

