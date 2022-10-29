BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — Senior Karim Tmimi continues to set the pace for the No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team, scoring twice and providing a key assist in a 3-1 victory Saturday afternoon at Union College.
The Grizzlies (11-1-2) are unbeaten in their last six matches.
Tmimi opened the team’s scoring by successfully burying a free kick into the opposing net in the 63rd minute. The forward then scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season after receiving a pass from fellow senior Juan Cruz Parisi Sitjar. That tally doubled GGC’s lead in the 66th minute.
Later, Tmimi helped give the visitors another two-goal lead, 3-1, after his initial shot was stopped by the Union goalkeeper. Junior Aleksandar Rajkovic was in the vicinity of the goal to pounce on the rebound, scoring into the open net. Rajkovic tallied his fifth goal of the season and first goal since September 5.
Tmimi holds school career records for goals (34) and points (84) and has had at least one point in all 14 matches this fall.
Union (8-4-5) got on the scoreboard in the 84th minute on a goal by Mattias Mboma.
The Grizzlies outshot the Bulldogs by a 14-10 margin and both teams registered four shots on goal.
Freshman goalkeeper Andreas von Muecke made three saves, all in the second half, to post his third win of the season for GGC.
“We were much better at finishing our scoring opportunities in the second half," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "Today’s match had a bit of a tournament feel. They (Union) were tough to break down in the final third. Once we got the first goal, the game started to open up for us. That’s the style of play we’re going to see from opponents in the postseason. Karim is just on fire and I’m really pleased with everybody’s performance today."
