Tmimi dribble.jpg
Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — Senior Karim Tmimi continues to set the pace for the No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team, scoring twice and providing a key assist in a 3-1 victory Saturday afternoon at Union College.

The Grizzlies (11-1-2) are unbeaten in their last six matches.

Recommended for you