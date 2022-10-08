Men's Soccer Opener Fall 2021_DSC1358.JPG

Karim Tmimi in action during a Georgia Gwinnett College men's soccer match.

 Rod Reilly/Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer program records and a coaching milestone were set in Saturday’s 8-0 victory at Fisk University.

Senior Karim Tmimi scored a pair of goals and provided an assist to break records for goals (29) and points (73) during a career. The road victory also marked the 250th career victory for head coach Steve DeCou.

