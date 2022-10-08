NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer program records and a coaching milestone were set in Saturday’s 8-0 victory at Fisk University.
Senior Karim Tmimi scored a pair of goals and provided an assist to break records for goals (29) and points (73) during a career. The road victory also marked the 250th career victory for head coach Steve DeCou.
GGC (7-0-1), ranked No. 10 in this week’s NAIA Top 25 poll, collected eight goals from seven different players. Five of those tallies came during a productive second half.
Two goals came from penalty kicks: Senior Gianmaria Fiore in the 12th minute for after a hand ball foul for a 1-0 lead and Tmimi in the 33rd minute for the third and final goal of the first half.
Junior Diego Milessi gave the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead in the 21st minute with his second goal of the season. Classmate Emanuele Sordi delivered a pass to Milessi for the scoring chance from the top of the 18-yard box in front of the Fisk net.
Sordi opened the second-half scoring by finding the back of the net in the 59th minute. Tmimi played a ball wide to junior James Forster, who sent a crossing pass from the right side to a wide open Sordi. The combination resulted in the fourth goal of the match.
Tmimi’s scored his school-record 29th career goal in the 67th minute with a header following a corner kick from senior Juan Cruz Parisi Sitjar.
“It has been a real pleasure to represent this program and score goals, whether it was to set the record or the first-ever goal. I’m happy to set these records and plan to continue scoring for the rest of the season,” said Tmimi.
Sophomore Jack Brown and freshman Sam Povolotsky tallied goals in the 75th and 76th minutes, respectively, to extend GGC’s advantage to 7-0. Then, sophomore Jason Strambu capped the scoring with a goal in the 81st minute. Strambu provided two assists in the second half.
The Grizzlies, playing their first match since September 21, outshot Fisk by a 35-3 margin and registered 14 shots on goal on Saturday.
Freshman goalkeeper Andreas von Muecke recorded his first shutout of the season and stopped Fisk’s only shot on goal during the second half.
“We created a lot of great chances today," DeCou said. "It was nice to get back on the pitch for the first time in 17 days. We started to convert on our scoring chances the longer the game went along. A lot of guys scored and played. I’m happy for Karim for breaking those two school career records. My 250th coaching win is a testament of working with great people, assistant coaches and great student-athletes over the years."
Commented