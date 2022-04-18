Georgia Gwinnett College junior Lea McFadden and freshman Kailyn Berry have been named the Continental Athletic Conference softball Hitter and Pitcher of the Week awards as the 2022 season hits the home stretch.
McFadden, the Hitter of the Week, tied two single-game program records in helping lead the Grizzlies to a 3-1 record for the week. She went 5-for-5 with three doubles and five runs batted in during a 13-10 nine-inning victory at USC Beaufort (South Carolina) last Tuesday. The five hits tied the program record, and she became the first player to duplicate the feat since 2015. Her three doubles also tied a program record.
The Marietta, Georgia, native had multiple-hit efforts to achieve a .611 batting average (11-for-18), with seven RBI and five runs scored, in the four-game stretch.
McFadden has a .416 batting average on the season. She has 32 RBI, 26 runs scored, 12 doubles, and two home runs while starting all 44 games.
Berry, the Pitcher of the Week, recorded a pair of victories during a doubleheader sweep against USC Beaufort. She then started the opener of GGC’s 7-5 extra-inning victory at No. 10 College of Coastal Georgia last Wednesday.
The Duluth, Georgia, native tossed 14.1 innings across her four outings, including two starting assignments, during the week.
On the season, Berry has an 8-6 record with eight complete games and 60 strikeouts.
