The Atlanta Dream have signed forward Kaela Davis to a contract, the organization announced Sunday.
Davis, a 6-2 forward from Buford, returns to the Dream after joining the team midway through the 2020 season. She has averaged 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game over her four years in the WNBA.
She is currently playing with Maccabi Ra’anana in Israel, where she is averaging an impressive 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in the D1 league.
“Kaela didn’t get much of a chance to prove herself in the Wubble last season because of her late arrival and lack of practice time,” Dream head coach Nicki Collen said. “Her size and versatility allows her to play multiple positions and we are excited to see what she can do for us.”
Prior to being selected 10th overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2017 WNBA Draft, Davis was a key member of the 2016-17 South Carolina Women’s Basketball team that won the NCAA Championship.
The Dream also waived forward Brittany Brewer and guard Mikayla Pivec.
