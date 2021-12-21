Hawks Talon Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, acquired Juan "HOTSHOT" Gonzalez and the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NBA 2K League Draft from Heat Check Gaming, the official 2K League affiliate of the Miami Heat, in exchange for the sixth and 43rd picks.
The center averaged 19.5 points and 10.9 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game during the 2021 regular season for Heat Check Gaming.
“HOTSHOT adds a dynamic presence at the center position for us, and we are confident it will help improve everybody,” said Hawks Talon Gaming Director of Esports Wesley Acuff. “I look forward to working with MAELO to build around CEEZ, HOTSHOT and SWANN.”
HOTSHOT was named to the All-NBA 2K League Second Team during the 2019 season after averaging 15.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Earlier this month, Ismael (MAELO) Diaz-Tolentino was introduced as Hawks Talon Gaming’s new head coach for the 2021 season. He will be responsible for implementing new strategies and game plans for the team this upcoming season.
In December, the NBA 2K League announced significant changes during the upcoming fifth season in 2022. The new season will revolve around three tournaments (THE TIPOFF, THE TURN AND THE TICKET) as well as the NBA 2K League Playoffs and Finals. In addition, the league introduced a new 3v3 format that will culminate in a 3v3 championship. And lastly, amateur teams will be included for the first time in NBA 2K League competition, with the opportunity to participate in the 3v3 tournament format.
