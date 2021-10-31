LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team’s seniors accounted for seven of the eight goals in a decisive 8-0 Senior Day victory against Florida College on Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
With the win the Grizzlies closed out the regular season with a 9-6-1 record.
The eight goals are the most a GGC team has scored in a match since tallying nine goals in a victory against Rochester College (Mich.) on August 31, 2019.
Seniors Joy Mertzig and Addie Adame registered hat tricks, while Mertzig added an assist to match the single-game program record with seven points in a contest.
Senior Maya Alibudbud opened the scoring the sixth minute with her first collegiate goal. Goals by Mertzig and Adame in the 14th and 17th minutes, respectively, extended GGC’s lead to 3-0. Adame would add another goal in the 20th minute to build a 4-0 halftime advantage.
Mertzig found the back of the net twice 10 minutes apart in the second half before Adame scored her third goal of the match in the 59th minute. That gave GGC a 7-0 advantage and capped the strong offensive play by the seniors.
Sophomore Kyara Armenta added her fifth goal of the season in the 60th minute as the Grizzlies outshot Florida College by a 38-3 margin in the match.
Other seniors playing their last regular season match of the 2021 season were Lena Balck, Grace Bullock, Ana Da Costa, Yana Reynolds. The group has collected 49 victories, three conference tournament titles and two NAIA postseason victories. Adame is planning to return in 2022 for a fifth season due to the NAIA’s COVID-19 policy.
“The seniors contributed to this victory," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "This senior class is a special group that’s accomplished a lot during their time here. They are unbeaten in conference tournament play and have made the national tournament each season. Their story isn’t over. They have more to write in a couple of weeks (Continental Athletic Conference tournament)."
