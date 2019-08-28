THOMASVILLE – Three goals in the opening 16 minutes, including two within a 20-second span, paved the way for the No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team to score its second straight road victory, 3-0 at Thomas University on Wednesday afternoon.
Sophomore Joy Mertzig scored a pair of goals and provided an assist to complete the team’s strong offensive performance.
Freshman Jenny Stadin found the back of the net for the second consecutive match on a breakaway goal in the 13th minute.
Then, 20 seconds later, Mertzig struck for the first time when a shot from the top of the 18-yard box sailed into the upper right corner of the goal. She added a goal in the 16th minute on a header after receiving a pass from freshman Mariana Almanza.
Senior goalkeepers Sophie Hoare and Elisa Randel split time in goal to combine for the shutout, the team’s second of the season. Hoare made a save in the first half on the only shot to get to the GGC net for the match.
The Grizzlies (2-0) outshot Thomas by a 13-to-9 margin, including a 7-1 edge in shots on goal. Six of GGC’s shots came in the second half.
“We have outscored our first two opponents 7-0, but still haven’t played our best soccer," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "This is a good place to be as we work on making all of the pieces fit on the team. Our best soccer is still ahead. Our goalkeepers have done a good job so far this year. They’re both playing better than last year.”
Georgia Gwinnett College travels to the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) for a tournament from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. The Grizzlies face Rochester College (Mich.) in the opener Saturday, Aug. 31, at 4:30 p.m. before battling Cumberlands on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.