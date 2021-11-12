LAWRENCEVILLE – A hat trick by junior Joy Mertzig led the top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer to a 6-0 victory against No. 4 seed Iowa Wesleyan University in Friday afternoon’s semifinal of the 2021 Continental Athletic Conference women’s soccer tournament at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (10-6-1) will play No. 3 seed Bellevue University (Nebraska) for the league championship on Saturday, November 13, at 4 p.m. Friday’s victory assured the team an appearance in the NAIA national tournament as one of the CAC’s two representatives. Bellevue defeated No. 2 seed Viterbo University (Wisconsin) 1-0 in Friday’s other semifinal.
Mertzig produced all the first-half scoring by finding the back of the net in the fourth, 19th and 25th minutes as GGC built a 3-0 halftime edge.
A corner kick from junior Addie Adame set up a header by Mertzig for the first tally of the match.
Sophomore Kyara Armenta created the second scoring chance when she weaved down the left end line to find Mertzig positioned right in front of the goal.
Mertzig capped her strong first half with an unassisted goal to give the tournament host the 3-0 halftime lead.
The Grizzlies (10-6-1) kept up the strong play in the second half with Adame scoring just six minutes into the period. Mertzig and Armenta made quick passes inside the 18-yard box before finding Adame in front of an open goal.
Freshman Ashley Donselaar finished a one-on-one situation with the Iowa Wesleyan goalkeeper in the 71st minute to tally her first postseason goal. Five minutes later, a free kick from sophomore Carolina Halvorsen inside the 18-yard box bounced off the crossbar before senior Ana Da Costa volleyed the ball into the back of the net to give GGC its decisive 6-0 lead.
Goalkeepers Matilda Waldt and Matilda Johansson combined for the shutout – the seventh for the Grizzlies this fall.
“I was very pleased with how we played in the second half, putting passes together and playing our style of soccer. It will take more of that kind of play tomorrow (in the CAC championship match),” said GGC head coach Mike Giuliano.
Roofstock used 2021 data from Wallethub and the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the real estate property tax rates, median real estate tax payments, and median home prices for every state, and contextualize it with what first-time home buyers need to know about property taxes. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.