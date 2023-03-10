Georgia Tech announced a change in leadership in its men’s basketball program on Friday, as Tech and head coach Josh Pastner have parted ways.
Anthony Wilkins will serve as the program’s interim head coach.
“Coach Pastner has been an incredible ambassador for Georgia Tech, treating others with the utmost respect and wearing his passion on his sleeve,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “His genuine care for student-athletes, our men’s basketball program, our athletics department and the Institute is unquestionable. On behalf of the Georgia Tech community, I want to offer my sincere gratitude to Josh, his wife, Kerri, and their family for their service to the Institute. We wish them all of the very best wherever their journey takes them next.”
Georgia Tech compiled a 109-114 record in Pastner’s seven seasons as head coach of the Yellow Jackets. He led the Jackets to three winning seasons, including in 2020-21, when Tech went 17-9 overall, won the ACC Tournament and earned its only NCAA Tournament berth since 2010.
“We have high expectations at Georgia Tech for all of our sports programs, and it is imperative that our storied men’s basketball program achieves a greater level of success,” Batt said. “Our men’s basketball program is important to our department and to our institution. We will not shy away from expecting to consistently compete for ACC championships, NCAA Tournament appearances and sustained success. I am confident that with the combined strength of the Institute and our incredible fanbase, as well as the support of our city, we can reach our shared goals.”
Wilkins, who has been a member of Georgia Tech’s coaching staff since 2018, and was promoted to associate head coach in 2022, will serve as interim head coach while Tech conducts a national search for the 15th men’s basketball head coach in school history.
