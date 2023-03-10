Inside strength helps Georgia men’s hoops capture an ‘ugly’ 60-43 win over Tech

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner makes calls during the first half of a 2016 game against Georgia at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

 Kyle Hess

Georgia Tech announced a change in leadership in its men’s basketball program on Friday, as Tech and head coach Josh Pastner have parted ways.

Anthony Wilkins will serve as the program’s interim head coach.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.