DULUTH — Amateur Josh Edgar, a recent Georgia State University graduate, carded a competitive course record final round of 12-under-par 60 for a two-day total of 16-under par 128 to win the 12th annual The Championship at Berkeley Hills on Tuesday.
Edgar found himself standing on the drivable par-4 18th playing at 305 yards with the opportunity to eagle the hole and shoot 59. He settled for birdie and an 8-under 28 on the closing nine to win the championship by five strokes over PGA professional Paul Claxton of Claxton.
Claxton played phenomenal golf for 36 holes but ran into the buzz saw of Edgar on the back nine. Claxton held a 3-shot lead on the 11th tee in the final round only to watch Edgar finish 8 under on his final 8 holes for the victory. PGA assistant golf professional Jin Chung of Chateau Elan Golf Club finished in third at 6-under 138.
Berkeley Hills' Richard Swift and Stephen Kinsel (amateur) tied for fifth at 3 under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.