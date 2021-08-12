LAWRENCEVILLE – Starter Jose Rodriguez and three relievers combined to toss a six-hit shutout for the Gwinnett Stripers in a 3-0 win over the Durham Bulls on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (49-38) have now won six straight games for the third time this season and are a Triple-A best 26-6 since July 8. Durham falls to 55-31.
Scoreless through four innings, the Stripers broke through on a solo home run by Yolmer Sanchez (7) off of Tobias Myers (L, 1-1) to give Gwinnett a 1-0 lead. The Stripers added two more runs in the eighth inning on an RBI groundout by Drew Waters and an RBI infield single by rehabbing Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario.
Rodriguez (W, 3-3) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and one walk. Sean Newcomb (S, 2) recorded a save, tossing a scoreless ninth inning. Jesse Biddle and Chasen Bradford also contributed scoreless outings in the shutout. Sanchez led the Stripers with two hits, finishing 2-for-3 with the homer, a single and two runs scored.
Rodriguez has not allowed a run in all four of his starts at Coolray Field this season, going 3-0 with 19 strikeouts over 19 2/3 innings pitched. With a second-inning single tonight, Johan Camargo has reached base safely in 18 straight games, batting .328 (22-for-67) with seven extra-base hits, 14 RBIs and 11 runs in that span.
Gwinnett faces Durham again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field (Princess and Pirate Night, join the Stripers for sea shanties and appearances by your favorite princesses from fiction and film. It is also Fireworks Friday). RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (1-2, 6.09 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. (1-1, 3.66 ERA) for the Bulls.
