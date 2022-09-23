NORCROSS — Senior running back Jordan Louie scored four touchdowns and racked up more than 200 yards of total offense as Meadowcreek opened Region 7-AAAAAAA football play Friday night with a 42-19 victory over Peachtree Ridge.
Louie gained 137 rushing yards on 17 carries while catching 8 passes for 100 yards.
“He works hard,” Meadowcreek head coach Todd Wofford said. “He’s a hard worker and he makes plays. He does whatever we ask him to do…runs the ball, catches the ball, blocks…he’s a special kid.”
Meadowcreek (4-1 overall, 1-0 in region play) quarterback Cameron Ellis completed 23 of 35 passes for 351 yards and no interceptions. He added 59 rushing yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.
“I think our quarterback stepped up tonight,” Wofford said. “The thing is everybody thinks being the quarterback is just throwing the ball. He made good throws but his decision-making on when to pull it down and run, he gets better with that and tonight he impressed me bringing that ball down and making plays.”
Peachtree Ridge (3-2, 1-1) took a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter when Ahmed Mohamed kicked a 47-yard field goal.
Meadowcreek took a 7-3 lead thanks to a 62-yard run by Louie but Peachtree Ridge came up with a safety late in the first quarter to make the score 7-5. The Lions pinned Meadowcreek on the 4-yard line with a 42-yard Mohamed punt. On the next play, Andre Craig was tackled in the end zone for the safety.
Early in the second quarter, Peachtree Ridge quarterback Joshua Evans scored on a 2-yard run with Carlos Huembes running it in for a two-point conversion to put the Lions up 13-7.
Meadocreek reclaimed the lead midway through the second quarter when Louie scored on a 3-yard run and then extended its lead to 21-13 when Ellis scored on a 4-yard run.
With 37 seconds left in the second quarter, Mohamed kicked a 36-yard field goal to cut Meadowcreek’s lead to 21-16.
On the ensuing kickoff, Peachtree Ridge went with a squib kick and then recovered the ball at the Meadowcreek 6. Two straight penalties put Peachtree Ridge at the 33-yard line and Mohamed booted a 50-yard field to bring the score to 21-19 with 4 seconds remaining in the first half.
Meadowcreek began the second half with a long drive but stalled at the Peachtree Ridge 14. At the 6:49 mark of the third quarter, Mustangs’ kicker Josias De La Espada missed a 31-yard field goal.
On the next play, Meadowcreek’s Alex Dalmeida intercepted a tipped pass to put the Mustangs at the Peachtree Ridge 16. Three plays later, Meadowcreek took a 28-19 lead when Louie scored on a 5-yard run.
Meadowcreek added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter (a 10-yard run by Ellis and a 5-yard run by Louie) to take the 42-19 victory.
“There’s no better win than a region win and to go 1-0 in the region,” Wofford said. “We probably had our best week of practice this week and in the first half we had a couple of mental mistakes that gave them 12 points…it’s satisfying to come back and play a really good second half and to play probably, at times, one of our best games of the year but we still have some things to clean up”
Keshaun Singleton led Meadowcreek in receiving with eight catches for 122 yards. Craig added eight catches for 100 yards.
