The Georgia Swarm announced Friday they have re-signed forward Jordan Hall to a one-year deal.
Hall, 35, finished the shortened 2019-20 NLL season with 47 points (10G, 37A), 63 loose balls, and five caused turnover through 11 games. His 18 power play assists were the most in the NLL.
“Jordan was on pace for another 75-point performance,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. “His work ethic and performance – many things that do not end up on a stat sheet – help the Swarm and his teammates be successful. His leadership on and off the floor make him valuable to our team, and we’re glad to have him back next season.”
Hall, from Surrey, British Columbia, has played in the NLL for 13 seasons, and three of the last four seasons have been with the Swarm. The left-hander was a key component to the Swarm’s world championship team in 2017, handing out a career-best 60 assists that season.
Through 192 regular season games, Hall has 762 points (248G, 514A), 1,000 loose balls, 51 caused turnovers, and a 19.0 S%. In 21 postseason contests, he has 64 points (22G, 42A) to go with his 115 loose balls, seven caused turnovers, and two NLL championships (2012 with the Rochester Knighthawks and 2017 with the Georgia Swarm).
Listed at 6-foot and 190 pounds, Hall was initially acquired by the Swarm in a trade with the New England Black Wolves ahead of the 2017 season, along with a second-round selection in the 2019 NLL Entry Draft. The expansion Philadelphia Wings selected Hall and Kiel Matisz from the Swarm in the 2018 NLL Expansion Draft, and the Swarm re-signed Hall as an unrestricted free agent in the 2019 offseason.
A graduate of the University of Delaware, Hall was the first overall selection in the 2007 NLL Entry Draft, picked by the New York Titans. He was named to the 2008 NLL All-Rookie Team, the All-Pro Second Team in 2009 and 2010, and won the 2017 NLL Sportsmanship Award.
“I’m very excited to get back with the Swarm next season,” Hall said. “It’s a tight knit group of guys, coaches, staff, and ownership. I believe we will be a contender against next season, and I’m looking forward to that opportunity.”
