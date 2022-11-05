DULUTH — Down 20 points at the half and their playoff chances appearing bleak, the Peachtree Ridge Lions rallied to force overtime against Duluth and keep their football season alive with a stunning 48-47 double OT road win on Friday night.
Jordan Ghant carried the ball 15 times for 300 yards, including touchdowns of 74, 65, 71, 15 and 12 yards for the Lions (6-4 overall, 3-3 Region 7-AAAAAAA), who secured the fourth playoff spot in the region. They will play at Buford in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
“Our 31 seniors were not ready for their season to come to an end,” Peachtree Ridge coach Matt Helmerich said. “We get to play another week against a pretty darn good team. I'm just so proud of these kids. We challenged them throughout the year. Sometimes they respond and sometimes they don't but tonight what a fantastic ballgame and I'm happy we came out on top.”
Early in the fourth quarter, Ghant received the handoff from Josh Evans and sprinted 71 yards to the end zone before Ahmed Mohamed’s extra point tied the game at 34, which was the score at the end of regulation.
“Jordan is our do-everything guy,” Helmerich said. “We just want to put him in the backfield and get the ball in his hands a little bit more. It turned out to be a good decision because he just balled out. That was an unbelievable performance by him. Our offensive line made some big holes and Jordan ran fast.”
In the first overtime, Ghant put Peachtree Ridge ahead with a 15-yard rushing TD but David Jamieson threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Tavion Jackson to even the score at 41.
In the second OT, DeMarco Ward put the Wildcats (4-6, 1-5) ahead with a 2-yard touchdown run but Mathias Ruelas’ extra-point attempt was blocked, resulting in a 47-41 score. Three plays later, Ghant returned to the end zone with a 12-yard run to pull the Lions even. Then, Mohamed successfully kicked the extra point for the 48-47 victory.
Evans had a 28-yard touchdown run and Desean Lumpkin added an interception for Peachtree Ridge, which scored 13 of its 20 second-half points in the third quarter.
“I went in the locker room expecting to go nuts on them because everything that could have gone wrong went wrong,” Helmerich said. “(Duluth) had a great game plan and took advantage of some stuff we were doing on defense but we just told the kids we can win this game and we all agreed we could win the game. Our motto 'Find a Way' is on everything and I told them to find a way.”
To help the Wildcats build their double-digit lead before halftime, Anthony Miller caught a 75-yard TD pass from Jamieson, and AJ Hollman returned a fumble 44 yards for a score and an interception 35 yards to the end zone. River Thompson-Brown had a short rushing touchdown and Jamieson also threw a 34-yard TD pass to Jackson with seconds left before the half.
Peachtree Ridge 7 7 13 7 7 7 - 48
Duluth 13 21 0 0 7 6 - 47
FIRST QUARTER
Peachtree Ridge: Josh Evans 28 run (Ahmed Mohamed kick), 9:54
Duluth: Anthony Miller 75 pass from David Jamieson (conversion failed), 9:12
Duluth: AJ Hollman 44 run (Mathias Ruelas kick), 2:29
SECOND QUARTER
Duluth: Hollman 35 run (Ruelas kick), 11:25
Peachtree Ridge: Jordan Ghant 74 run (Mohamed kick), 10:19
Duluth: River Thompson-Brown 1 run (Ruelas kick), 8:24
Duluth: Tavion Jackson 34 pass from Jamieson (Ruelas kick), :20
THIRD QUARTER
Peachtree Ridge: Ghant 65 run (Mohamed kick), 11:43
Peachtree Ridge: Mohamed 46 FG, 7:53
Peachtree Ridge: Mohamed 21 FG, 5:48
FOURTH QUARTER
Peachtree Ridge: Ghant 71 run (Mohamed kick), 11:38
OVERTIME
Peachtree Ridge: Ghant 15 run (Mohamed kick)
Duluth: Jackson 11 pass from Jamieson (Ruelas kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.