DULUTH — Down 20 points at the half and their playoff chances appearing bleak, the Peachtree Ridge Lions rallied to force overtime against Duluth and keep their football season alive with a stunning 48-47 double OT road win on Friday night.

Jordan Ghant carried the ball 15 times for 300 yards, including touchdowns of 74, 65, 71, 15 and 12 yards for the Lions (6-4 overall, 3-3 Region 7-AAAAAAA), who secured the fourth playoff spot in the region. They will play at Buford in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.

