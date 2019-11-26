There seems to be a different name who has stepped into the spotlight at Georgia Tech lately.
Two weeks ago, it was Curtis Ryans who got the start at defensive end and played well against Virginia Tech. Last week in the win against North Carolina State, it was defensive end Jordan Domineck’s turn to step forward.
Two months ago, Domineck was just trying make an impression on the Georgia Tech coaches by his effort and determination in practice. The redshirt freshman wanted to get “above the line” and simply put himself in a position to play.
Now, on the eve of the team’s showdown with rival Georgia, Domineck finds himself in the starting lineup and honored by the ACC as its Defensive Lineman of the Week. It’s been quite a trip for the youngster from Tampa.
“He wasn’t playing for the first four or five weeks of the season,” Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said. “Just really proud of him.”
Domineck got his second career start last week against North Carolina State and registered a career-high 10 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, in the 28-26 win. His previous high was seven tackles two weeks earlier against Virginia.
Domineck made one of the biggest plays of the game in the first quarter when he dragged down NC State running back Zonovan Knght for a 1-yard loss on fourth down. That kept the Wolfpack off the board and turned out to play a huge role in the game.
“He had some nice moments,” Collins said. “Just talking about engaging in real time, his maturation, his development, and how far he’s coming in just a two-month period is really amazing.”
Domineck is part of a young group of defensive linemen who have been thrown into the fire this season. Due to effort and attrition, the ends and tackles who are playing now began the season with little experience. Now they’re getting most of the snaps.
Domineck and Curtis Ryans started at defensive end and T.K. Chimedza and Dijmon Brooks started at defensive tackle. Domineck, Ryans and Chimedza are all redshirt freshmen and Brooks is a junior who has started four games.
“Those are the things that as a college football coach you really take pride in,” Collins said. “When guys recognize that their growth and their development has to do with part of our culture, part of our program.”
Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham was named ACC co-Rookie of the Week. He threw for 129 yards, ran for 112 yards and accounted for four touchdowns.
“Now it’s a matter of are you going to handle that?” Collins said. “How are you going to handle success. All our focus is on getting better, to consistently try to perform at your best, no matter the result.”
Curry visits practice
Former Georgia Tech player and coach Bill Curry visited campus on Monday, sat in on the meetings and attended practice. Collins has encouraged former players to take a more active part in the program and welcomed Curry’s visit.
“It meant a lot to me,” Collins said. “Any time you can bring back a legend of the Flats to be around our group of outstanding young men, I’m glad he took time to do that.”