LAWRENCEVILLE – Jonathan Morales slapped a two-out opposite-field single to score Phillip Ervin and give the Gwinnett Stripers a 4-3, 11-inning win over the Charlotte Knights on Friday night at Coolray Field.
With two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning, Morales roped a line drive to right field off Will Carter (L, 1-2) that went just underneath the outstretched glove of Mikie Mahtook to score Ervin from third.
The Stripers (44-38) are now 11-8 in games decided in the last at-bat this season. Prior to the walk-off, Morales was 0-for-16 over his last five games with Gwinnett (last hit was on July 24 vs. Norfolk).
Braves pitcher Huascar Ynoa struck out four batters over 3 2/3 innings in his first rehab start with Gwinnett (4 H, 1 ER).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sean Newcomb (W, 1-0) kept Charlotte off the scoreboard in the 10th and 11th innings, allowing two hits while striking out four, including three straight Knights to strand two runners in the 11th frame.
William Contreras doubled and scored in the fifth inning for Gwinnett’s only extra-base hit on the night. Drew Waters made a diving catch-and-throw home in the eighth inning to Rob Mahtook of a hit and nail Blake Rutherford at home to keep the game tied at 3-3.
Gwinnett now faces Charlotte on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 1,500 fans will receive a replica “fish scales” jersey, presented by Northside Hospital. RHP Kyle Wright (3-4, 3.63 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Jimmy Lambert (3-2, 4.89 ERA) for the Knights (29-52).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.