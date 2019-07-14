The members at Summit Chase County Club remember Jonathan Keppler when he was a youngster running around the pro shop when his father was the PGA professional. That little boy has grown up and become the Georgia Amateur champion.
Keppler shot a 3-over 73 Sunday to finish at 7-under 281, securing a three-shot win in the 98th Georgia Amateur Championship at Ansley Golf Club-Settindown Creek in Roswell.
Atlanta resident Timothy Schaetzel, who closed with a 70, was runner-up at 284. Ben Carr of Columbus finished with a 76 and in third place at 2-under 286. Keppler became the first player from Cobb County win the Georgia Am since Bill Bergin in 1981.
“I was nervous before the round and about the 12th hole, I could feel them coming back around, but I held on,” Keppler said. “I played alright. I did what I needed to do. That’s all I could ask for.”
Keppler is the son of Stephen Keppler, who was the head golf professional at Summit Chase for eight years before leaving for a position as director of golf at Marietta Country Club in 2000.
The elder Keppler represented England on the 1983 Walker Cup team, has competed in four PGA Championships and nearly won the 1995 BellSouth Classic at Atlanta Country Club. Keppler, a member of the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame, was there with wife Karen to greet their son as he walked to the scoring area.
“As a dad, I’m very proud,” Stephen Keppler said.
Keppler became the third son of a prominent PGA player to win the Georgia Amateur over the last five years. Dru Love, son of Davis Love III, won the title in 2015 and Robert Mize, son of Larry Mize, won it in 2014.
The young Keppler just finished his career at Florida State and has decided to turn professional later this season rather than return to school for a redshirt season. He will try to qualify for the U.S. Amateur and has an exemption into the Georgia Open in August before entering the PGA Tour Q-School.
Suwanee resident Spencer Ball, a senior at Mercer, and Alpharetta resident Nicolas Cassidy, a redshirt junior at Georgia, tied for fourth at 1-under 287. Ball shot 75 and Cassidy shot 74 on Sunday. Defending champion Brett Barron of Suwanee tied for 17th at 7-over 295.
The top Gwinnett County finishers were Dacula resident and Buford student Jackson Buchanan, who tied for 21st at 8-over 296, and Peachtree Ridge grad Austin Mancilla, who tied for 23rd at 297. Both earned an exemption into the 2020 Georgia Amateur at Atlanta Athletic Club.
Scoring conditions were difficult again. Only five players broke par. Chip Thompson of Thomasville matched Schaetzel for the day’s low round (70) and moved into sixth place at even-par 288.
Keppler began the day with a two-shot lead over Carr and a four-shot advantage over Athens resident Grant Crowell, a senior at North Georgia, and Ball. But Crowell took himself out of contention with a nine on the fourth hole and Ball’s round went the wrong way with a triple bogey on the fifth hole.
That left Keppler and Carr, a sophomore at Georgia Southern, in a virtual match-play scenario. Carr drew within one shot after making birdie at No. 4, but could never get closer.
Keppler regained his two-shot lead with a six-foot birdie at No. 6 and played perhaps his best shot of the day when he saved par at No. 7. Keppler’s tee shot flew the green and left him with a skittish pitch to a short-sided hole location, which he somehow got up-and-down for par.
The lead stretched to three shots when Carr bogeyed the 10th hole and Keppler led by four after Carr made a bogey at No. 12. From that point, Keppler was just trying to avoid making a big number.
“I was trying not to get too far ahead of myself, but once I hit the green on 18, I felt I had it wrapped up,” Keppler said.