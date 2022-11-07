ATLANTA — Ja'Heim Hudson scored a career-high 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Georgia State to a season-opening 76-59 victory over Coastal Georgia Monday as head coach Jonas Hayes made his debut on the GSU sideline before a crowd of 2,089 in the first regular-season game at the new GSU Convocation Center.
Hudson went 6-for-9 from the field with two 3-pointers, and the sophomore forward also contributed three steals and three blocks. Dwon Odom, the transfer from Xavier, had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists in his first game for the Panthers.
Evan Johnson took the first shot and scored the first official basket in the GSU Convocation Center with a 3-pointer 17 seconds into the game and finished with 11 points. Brenden Tucker also scored 11.
True freshman post player Edward Nnamoko added eight points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.
"I absolutely loved his energy and what he provides from that standpoint, you can't overstate. He's still learning, but he's going to have a chance to have a phenomenal career," Hayes said.
Georgia State led the entire game but did not pull away until the final five minutes. After the Panthers went up 56-42 on a putback by Joe Jones III with 8:43 left, Coastal Georgia got within six at 61-55 with five minutes left, but the Panthers scored the next nine points to put the game away.
"Coastal Georgia is a well coached team and they've got some talent and athleticism. They gave us fits with that zone, so it was a very good test for us going forward," Hayes said.
"We have to be more consistent with our toughness and our commitment to playing solid defense for full possessions."
Although the Panthers shot just 34 percent from the field, Georgia State outrebounded the Mariners 42-35, blocked nine shot and committed just five turnovers.
Georgia State hosts Georgia Tech Saturday at 7 p.m. at the GSU Convocation Center.
