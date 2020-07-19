Jon Rahm reached a huge milestone Sunday with his victory at the Memorial.
At a tough Muirfield Village course, Rahm came up clutch late and joined the legendary Seve Ballesteros as the only Spanish golfer to reach No. 1 in the world.
Rahm built a commanding eight-shot lead after nine holes, but his advantage dropped to three with three holes to play. He made a great shot from what looked like trouble on the 16th, holing out a flop shot from the fringe for a birdie. A bogey on the 17th by Ryan Palmer sealed Rahm’s win.
Rahm shot 3-over 75 in the final round for the highest final-round score by a Memorial winner since Roger Maltbie shot 76 in 1976, the tournament’s debut.
He bumped Rory McIlroy from the No. 1 spot in the world rankings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.