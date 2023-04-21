Jon Ponder rounds third base to high-five third base coach John Topoleski after hitting a home run to lead off the fourth inning on April 16, 2023, extending his hitting streak to a program-record 28 games. He broke Cam Coursey’s mark set during the 2019 season.
MOUNT VERNON — The No. 4-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team scored a run in six of its seven innings to defeat Brewton-Parker College 20-6 to begin a three-game weekend series between the two programs Friday afternoon.
The Grizzlies (38-5) and Brewton-Parker will play a doubleheader in Lawrenceville on Saturday, April 22, from the Grizzly Baseball Complex, starting at 1 p.m. It will be Cody Butler Day as the GGC Office of Athletics and baseball program dedicate a custom chairback at the home ballpark in memory of a devoted Georgia Gwinnett College baseball fan and NAIA baseball innovator.
GGC’s 20-hit offensive attack on Friday had all nine starting players registering a hit, including seven with multiple-hit performances. The team broke open the contest behind a six-run fourth inning. Later, the visitors plated seven runs in the seventh inning.
The Grizzlies have scored 116 runs in their last six games and put 20 or more runs on the scoreboard in three of the last four games.
Junior Jon Ponder led off the productive fourth inning with his 14th homer of the season. The round tripper extended his school-record hitting streak to 30 consecutive games. The center fielder drew two walks, scored three runs and went 2-for-4 at the plate for the day.
Later in the fourth frame, junior Jesus Pacheco hit a two-run double while senior Blaze O’Saben added a run-scoring single to give the visitors a commanding 11-1 advantage.
Junior Ajay Sczepkowski opened the fifth inning with a home run to left-center field. The left fielder then connected on a three-run homer in the seventh inning to give him 24 home runs for the season, which is a school record. Sczepkowski finished the game by going 3-for-6 with four runs batted in and three runs scored.
Pacheco began the last-inning surge with a run-scoring single. Junior Cohen Wilbanks hit an RBI double before O’Saben followed with a single that brought home the team’s 17th run of the contest.
Sophomore Braxton Meguiar went 3-for-3 while O’Saben tallied three hits and drove in three runs. Pacheco had two hits and three RBI and sophomore Kyle Norton contributed two hits and two runs in the road victory.
Sophomore starting pitcher Cameron Repetti had eight strikeouts and scattered six hits across six innings to pick up the victory. The right hander now stands 9-0 on the season.
“I continue to be impressed with how we have attacked road games (with an 8-1 record) and continue playing our brand of baseball. We have built consistency across the board, whether we’re playing at home or away. We carried the momentum of our past games into today. That’s good to see,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.