Ponder rounding third.jpg

Jon Ponder rounds third base to high-five third base coach John Topoleski after hitting a home run to lead off the fourth inning on April 16, 2023, extending his hitting streak to a program-record 28 games. He broke Cam Coursey’s mark set during the 2019 season.

 Amani Lawson/GGC Athletics

MOUNT VERNON — The No. 4-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team scored a run in six of its seven innings to defeat Brewton-Parker College 20-6 to begin a three-game weekend series between the two programs Friday afternoon.

The Grizzlies (38-5) and Brewton-Parker will play a doubleheader in Lawrenceville on Saturday, April 22, from the Grizzly Baseball Complex, starting at 1 p.m. It will be Cody Butler Day as the GGC Office of Athletics and baseball program dedicate a custom chairback at the home ballpark in memory of a devoted Georgia Gwinnett College baseball fan and NAIA baseball innovator.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.