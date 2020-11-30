Garrett Brophy was a high school student at Grayson before he became a ninth-grader, riding a bus over from his middle school for an accelerated pre-calculus class alongside high-schoolers.
When he arrived at high school the following school year, he took AP calculus BC as a freshman as part of an early class load that showcased his math abilities and his focus on academics. Now a senior lineman on the Rams' football team, he carries an unweighted GPA of 3.9 (well above 4.0 weighted) and a schedule that should put him at 12 AP classes when he graduates in May.
His current classes are AP statistics, AP macroeconomics, AP computer science principles, AP physics and 12th-grade British literature, along with an important class for football, weight training.
"I just kind of did well when I was young (in academics) and I set high standards that I just hold myself to," said Brophy, a returning all-state and all-county offensive lineman for the nationally ranked Rams.
Those high standards paid off with interest from some of the country's most prestigious academic colleges, and Brophy recently committed to Johns Hopkins (Md.) University, where he also will play football. He also seriously considered Mercer, Tennessee Tech and Washington and Lee (Va.) before his final decision.
He plans to major in applied mathematics with a pursuit of either a business or engineering path.
"It's just the perfect combination of athletics and academics for me," Brophy said of Johns Hopkins. "Just the degree from Hopkins alone will set me up for life. It's also close to family. I've got family up in Philadelphia about an hour and a half from there, which my mom likes."
The opportunity at a high-academic school and the chance to play college football were expected from those in the Grayson community who have watched Brophy excel on the football field and beyond.
"Garrett is one of the best young men I have been around," Grayson head coach Adam Carter said. "The young man is the most physical person on the field every Friday night. He is a three-year starter for the Rams. Garrett also holds a 4.0 GPA and 30 ACT. He has committed to John Hopkins University to pursue a degree in math. I'm not sure I can put into words what he means to this program, school and community. Garrett Brophy will accomplish many things in his life. I am glad I get to be a small part of it."
Brophy moved from Texas to Grayson when he was 4, and played football, basketball and baseball through eighth grade, when he focused on football and picked up track and field. He is one of the area's top throwers with high hopes in the shot put for his upcoming senior season.
"For shot put this year, the goal is definitely to win a state championship," said Brophy, whose best throw as a junior was 50 feet, 9 1/2 inches in a season that barely got going before it was ended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A weight gain, picked up during the pandemic, has helped on the football field, and also should provide a boost in track and field. Meals and workouts passed the time between March and the summer when the coronavirus limited many other activities. He played at 210 pounds as a junior — he is now at 240.
"I just started eating better, eating peanut butter sandwiches in the morning," Brophy said. "Grilled chicken and rice, a lot of rice. ... I'm moving people a bit better (in football). I'm still moving good, though. I made an effort to keep my speed on the field."
Getting to this point in his career wasn't without hardship.
When Brophy was a freshman, his father died of a heart attack. He credited support from those in Grayson for getting his family, including his mother and younger brother, through the traumatic time.
"Really just the Grayson community helped (us through it)," Brophy said. "We've been here since we were little and we know many people that are such great people. The whole community came together to support us during that time and it really helped."
Brophy thinks of his father often, and knows he would be proud.
"Just where I am right now with football, I just know he'd be beside himself with our team being fourth in the country, going to try and win the state championship, me going to a great college to keep playing football," Brophy said. "He would just be beside himself."
(0) comments
