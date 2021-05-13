Former Atlanta Braves star and Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz is in Duluth this week for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf.
While Smoltz, now a broadcaster for Fox and the MLB Network, spoke with the media Thursday about the golf tournament — he is entered on a sponsor's exemption — he also fielded questions about the Braves.
Here's what he had to say about two of the Braves' young, talented pitchers, Mike Soroka and Kyle Wright. Soroka suffered a setback in his recovery from a torn Achilles, and Wright is looking for results to match his elite talent.
On Soroka's bad news and the starting pitching rotation:
"Yeah, it's so unfortunate (with Soroka). Those kind of injuries are non-pitching related, so it's a fluke what happened to him. You always worry about the pitching injuries where the upper body — the lower body's the most important thing as a pitcher, so it goes hand in hand, but if your arm's healthy, which it is, and he can get that righted and have confidence in his base, because the base is so important. I was lucky. I mean, I had a lot of hip and groin issues that eventually goes to shoulder, and that's the only thing you worry about as a pitcher is if you're comfortable knowing this isn't going to cause anything up here (in the arm and shoulder). He's going to be fine.
"The one thing I can say about him is he knows how to pitch. He don't rely or have to rely on high velocity. That would make me nervous if a guy had that kind of injury and relied on velocity like so many guys do.
"But as far as the rotation, I think that, you know, when things get in sync and they're not in flux, where they're plug and place, they'll be at a better place. No one's running away with the division, so that's a good thing.
"But I sure would like to be able — I'm a huge fan of Kyle Wright. I think Kyle Wright has the best stuff on the staff and I think if he can get some confidence and get clicking, you're never going to — you won't believe what he can do. I know that's hard because I was in that position, everyone expected a lot of things and you have to figure it out, but what (Huascar) Ynoa's doing, and Charlie's (Morton) going to be fine and Max (Fried) is fine. Their starting rotation doesn't worry me at all, it's whether or not they can get the clicking in their bullpen because you never want to have to search in the bullpen for the guy, and if you get the guy and everything else funnels behind it, it works. So that will be the timing. They want to get that. I'm sure they want to get that in motion before the All-Star Game.
On Kyle Wright:
"I just think when I watch baseball, I fall in love with certain arms that can do things that you just can't teach. Now, the difference is when you can connect the body with the computer, the brain, then you've got a dynamic. I mean he's drafted No. 1, there's a reason. He has five, four unbelievable pitches, but in this day and age when you're not given a consistency of opportunities, you start wondering what your identity is.
"What my biggest fear, and I make no bones, I say it every broadcast and I'll say it until I'm blue in the face, we're making a big mistake in the industry thinking guys can bounce back and forth. I'm not just talking about him. I've watched everywhere where guys go in the bullpen because they're not ready. Then when they're ready, they go in the rotation, then they're stunted because their third and fourth pitch has not been developed. There's a whole factory of arms that I know if I was on the team side, I can plug those guys in and fill a gap, but you lose — you run the risk of losing greatness if you do it that way all the time. And then if the factory arms slow down, then you've really got — the teams that are winning today are the teams that have developed pitching and they can sustain a window of success.
"You look at teams that are struggling today, they have no developed pitching in the minors. They have no one coming up. They're having to find it. So when I say — when I say I watch Kyle and I watch Max and I watch all these guys around the league, I said the same thing about the Brewers, (Brandon) Woodruff and (Corbin) Burnes, and when Burnes was struggling, people thought I was crazy when I said no, he's a stud, that's what they look like. Now everyone's jumping on the bandwagon thinking that they were right the whole time.
"There are dynamics in pitching that I can see that I'm sure other clubs can see, but they want it faster. You would never have heard my name if I pitched in this generation, and people go — you would never know my name because I would not be given the opportunity. If you go back to my career, I was so inconsistent the first four years. As a matter of fact, a 2-11 (record) in 1991, I'm done. Like I go to the bullpen for life and maybe I do something and maybe I don't.
"So that's my selfish anguish over all these great young arms that are teaching — they're definitely getting to the big leagues because of the velocity, but then they don't have the luxury of learning how to pitch, so when their velocity falls, they're done. It's a selfish thing of mine that I get frustrated because I want to see these guys have the same kind of career that I was afforded, but it's different times. So I hope, I hope Kyle gets some opportunities and, when he does, he doesn't feel the pressure that it's his only opportunity or he's going to get like the track record of what's happened. I hope that answers that question of why I like Kyle so much and what I think he can do. And I know he's going to do it, it just may take a little longer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.