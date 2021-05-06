Two of the most recognizable names in baseball will compete against 79 PGA TOUR Champions professionals when the Mitsubishi Electric Classic returns to Duluth May 10-16.
John Smoltz and Shigetoshi Hasegawa will receive sponsor exemptions for this year’s event, making it both players’ second appearance at the tournament. In addition to the two former baseball players, professional golfers John Daly and Larry Mize are also accepting sponsor exemptions into this year’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
“Smoltz and ‘Shiggy’ were two of the fiercest competitors on the baseball diamond, so it’s only natural for them to join our field of golfing elite,” says Monte Ortel, executive director of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. “Add John Daly and Larry Mize to the mix, and our field represents some of the biggest names across sports.”
Smoltz, a first-ballot National Baseball Hall of Famer, eight-time All-Star and National League Cy Young Award winner, played 21 seasons in the major leagues, tossing 3,473 innings over 723 games, and posting a 213-155 record. Impressively, Smoltz also registered 154 saves over a four-season stint as a closer from 2001 to 2004, becoming the first player in MLB history to record both 200 wins and 150 saves in his career.
As one of the cornerstone pieces of the Atlanta Braves dynasty that ruled the National League throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Smoltz helped deliver the Braves 14 division titles, five National League pennants and the 1995 World Series championship.
An avid golfer, Smoltz qualified for the U.S. Senior Open in 2018.
Hasegawa spent nine years in the major leagues playing for the Anaheim Angels between 1997 and 2001, and then with the Seattle Mariners from 2002 to 2005. In 2003, he was named to the American League All-Star team as a middle reliever. Hasegawa frequently appears on baseball-related television shows in Japan and is a commentator for major league games shown there.
Daly, who won the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 Open Championship, has five PGA Tour victories and one PGA Tour Champions win. Additionally, he earned the PGA Tour Comeback Player of the Year distinction in 2004.
Mize, the 1987 Masters Tournament victor, has four PGA Tour wins, one European Tour win and one PGA TOUR Champions win.
The 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Classic is scheduled for May 10-16 at TPC Sugarloaf.
