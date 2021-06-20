LAWRENCEVILLE – Despite Johan Camargo recording his sixth multi-hit performance in his last nine games, the Gwinnett Stripers lost 6-2 to the Nashville Sounds on Sunday at Coolray Field.
Nashville’s Mitch Longo smashed a solo home run (1) off Connor Johnstone (L, 1-5) to begin the second inning, giving the Sounds a 3-0 lead. Keston Hiura added a pair of home (4-5) runs as the lead grew to 6-1.
Camargo finished 3-for-4 to lead the Stripers (21-20) in the hit column. Ryan Goins recorded both RBIs for Gwinnett with a single in the seventh and a fielder’s choice in the ninth. Josh Lindblom (W, 2-0) pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief for Nashville (26-14).
Camargo is now batting .432 (16-for-37) with two doubles, a triple and a home run over his last eight games. Orlando Arcia extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a walk in the fourth inning. The four-run win was the first win for Nashville over Gwinnett by multiple runs since the Sounds took a 3-1 decision over the Stripers on May 20.
Gwinnett plays at Norfolk on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Harbor Park.
